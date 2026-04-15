CUD Launches Msc In Environmental Artificial Intelligence To Power AI-Driven Sustainability

Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has announced the launch of a pioneering Master of Science in Environmental Artificial Intelligence (MScEAI) program to address the growing global demand for technology-enabled sustainability solutions. The program will support the development of advanced practitioners in the field to meet the talent needs of one of the fastest-evolving interdisciplinary sectors.

Housed within the School of Health Sciences & Psychology, the new program is designed to equip students with the skills to harness AI and tackle complex challenges related to climate change, resource management, and environmental monitoring. The launch reflects CUD's strategic commitment to developing future-focused programs that address industry needs. The program also aligns with national and international priorities, including the UAE's sustainability agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, supporting the development of research, innovation, and evidence-based decision-making.

The MScEAI is a cutting-edge graduate program that combines advanced computational techniques with environmental systems. It prepares students to apply machine learning, data analytics, remote sensing, and ecological modelling to real-world sustainability challenges. The program also offers added flexibility for working professionals with an exit option that allows students to earn a Postgraduate Diploma in Environmental Artificial Intelligence (PGDipEAI). The PGDip offers an accelerated route to professional practice, while providing practical, industry-focused skills immediately applicable in the workplace.

With a strong emphasis on applied learning and research, MScEAI students will explore theapplications of AI in climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, renewable energy optimization, and smart resource management. As AI emerges as a vital tool for predicting, mitigating, and containing climate change, graduates will be at the forefront of tackling one of the biggest global challenges facing humanity's future. Career opportunities include roles as environmental data scientists, AI specialists, sustainability analysts, and researchers across government, industry, and international organizations.

Speaking about the launch, Dr Aseel Takshe, Acting Dean of the School of Health Sciences & Psychology, said,“The launch of this degree reflects CUD's strategic vision to build talent that meets the emerging needs of industry and society, while positioning graduates at the forefront of a rapidly growing field. AI will be a vital tool in addressing complex environmental challenges, and graduates of this program will be prepared to drive innovation and lead evidence-based decision-making to support national and global sustainability goals. Through advanced-level graduate studies, CUD will support the growth of a strong talent pool that promotes long-term environmental stewardship and ensures students are equipped with the vital interdisciplinary skills of the future.”

Applications for the Master of Science in Environmental Artificial Intelligence are now open for entry in Fall 2026.