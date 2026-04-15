Apple Launches Global Apple Business Platform For Company Management

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington, USA: Apple announced Wednesday the launch of its new comprehensive Apple Business platform for managing devices and services within organizations in a unified digital environment.

The platform features built-in mobile device management, helping businesses easily configure employee groups, device settings, security, and apps with Blueprints to quickly get started.

Apple Business also provides users with the ability to install work applications, request technical support, and communicate via an integrated internal directory, supporting easy access to services and enhancing communication within the work environment.

Company data remains secure while employee data remains private, with cryptographic separation of work and personal data on devices.

Apple Business enables automated Managed Apple Account creation for new employees through integration with an identity service provider, including Google Workspace, Microsoft Entra ID. It also includes tools for email, calendar, and contact directory, as well as tools to enhance the presence of companies within Apple services.

Apple Business will be available as a free service in more than 200 countries and regions to new and existing users of Apple Business Connect.

The Apple Business companion app, along with email, calendar, and directory features, will require iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26.