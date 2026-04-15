MEXC Launches Genius (GENIUS) Airdrop+ Event With 45,000 USDT In Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‐fee digital asset trading, has launched an Airdrop+ event for Genius (GENIUS), offering a total reward pool of 45,000 USDT to both new and existing users. The event follows the listing of Genius (GENIUS) in the MEXC Innovation Zone and gives users more ways to earn rewards through platform activities.

The GENIUS/USDT and GENIUS/USDC trading pairs are now available on MEXC. The token is also supported on MEXC Convert, enabling users to instantly swap assets at fixed rates with no slippage. Additionally, a special perk for new users is available, offering a 10 USDT futures bonus to eligible participants. The reward is limited to the first 500 qualified users who register using the referral code (mexc-GENIUS01) or referral link and complete KYC verification during the event period.

To celebrate the listing of Genius (GENIUS), MEXC has launched an Airdrop+ event with a total reward pool of 45,000 USDT. The event runs from April 14, 2026, 14:00 (UTC) to April 28, 2026, 14:00 (UTC). The event includes four reward mechanisms. New users can participate in deposit rewards sharing a total of 24,000 USDT, and are eligible to share 15,000 USDT futures bonuses through the Futures Challenge. Both new and existing users can participate in a Spot Challenge with a 3,000 USDT reward pool. Users can also share 3,000 USDT in rewards by inviting friends to participate in the event.

MEXC provides users with early access to high-potential projects through its rapid listing capabilities. Building on its recent brand upgrade, the platform further strengthens its positioning as a 0-fee gateway to infinite opportunities, while delivering a more unified, user-centric trading experience across global markets. Supported by its evolving infrastructure and multi-asset ecosystem, MEXC continues to lower entry barriers and enable users to participate in a broader range of opportunities through a single platform.

For more details about the event and participation, please visit here.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

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