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Russia Imposes Digital Restrictions Citing Security Concerns—Kremlin
(MENAFN) According to reports, Russia is being compelled to introduce certain digital restrictions for security-related reasons, with the Kremlin emphasizing that these measures do not represent a step backward in time.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing on Tuesday that online services would be restored fully once the security situation allows for it.
He noted that many citizens understand the rationale behind limiting access to parts of the internet and restricting some messaging platforms.
“No, this is not a way back to the past. The current situation is one in which security considerations dictate the need to take certain measures,” he said.
Peskov also explained that limitations on messaging applications are linked to the requirement for foreign technology companies to follow domestic legislation.
According to reports, he added that similar practices exist in other countries and are generally accepted.
“This is also a completely normal practice, which is in place in many countries. And, in fact, these steps are also being received with understanding,” he added.
Authorities have increasingly tightened internet controls in recent years under regulations requiring companies to store user data locally and remove content considered illegal, including material viewed as supporting extremism or unauthorized demonstrations.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said during a briefing on Tuesday that online services would be restored fully once the security situation allows for it.
He noted that many citizens understand the rationale behind limiting access to parts of the internet and restricting some messaging platforms.
“No, this is not a way back to the past. The current situation is one in which security considerations dictate the need to take certain measures,” he said.
Peskov also explained that limitations on messaging applications are linked to the requirement for foreign technology companies to follow domestic legislation.
According to reports, he added that similar practices exist in other countries and are generally accepted.
“This is also a completely normal practice, which is in place in many countries. And, in fact, these steps are also being received with understanding,” he added.
Authorities have increasingly tightened internet controls in recent years under regulations requiring companies to store user data locally and remove content considered illegal, including material viewed as supporting extremism or unauthorized demonstrations.
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