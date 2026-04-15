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Trump Criticizes Italy’s Meloni Over Stance on Iran War Cooperation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said he was “shocked” by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, claiming she “doesn’t want to help us in the war” involving Iran, according to reports.
His comments, published following an interview with Italian media, came after Meloni rejected the idea of a system in which religious leaders are directed by political authority, in response to Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo.
Trump also said he had not spoken with Meloni, whom he described as a fellow conservative, for “a long time.”
“Because she doesn't want to help us with NATO, she doesn't want to help us get rid of nuclear weapons. It's very different from what I thought,” he said, referring to claims about Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran denies. “It is no longer the same person, and Italy will not be the same country.”
According to reports, Trump also questioned Italy’s domestic and energy approach, asking: “Do you like the fact that your president is not doing anything to get the (Iranian) oil?” He had previously suggested the possibility of taking control of Iran’s oil resources.
He further said: “I can't imagine it. I'm shocked by her. I thought she had courage, I was wrong,”
“She does not care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if she had the chance,” he claimed.
In a later message posted on Truth Social, Trump urged Pope Leo to speak out on Iran’s human rights situation and nuclear ambitions, intensifying an ongoing public disagreement involving the White House and the Vatican over Middle East tensions.
His comments, published following an interview with Italian media, came after Meloni rejected the idea of a system in which religious leaders are directed by political authority, in response to Trump’s criticism of Pope Leo.
Trump also said he had not spoken with Meloni, whom he described as a fellow conservative, for “a long time.”
“Because she doesn't want to help us with NATO, she doesn't want to help us get rid of nuclear weapons. It's very different from what I thought,” he said, referring to claims about Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran denies. “It is no longer the same person, and Italy will not be the same country.”
According to reports, Trump also questioned Italy’s domestic and energy approach, asking: “Do you like the fact that your president is not doing anything to get the (Iranian) oil?” He had previously suggested the possibility of taking control of Iran’s oil resources.
He further said: “I can't imagine it. I'm shocked by her. I thought she had courage, I was wrong,”
“She does not care if Iran has a nuclear weapon and would blow up Italy in two minutes if she had the chance,” he claimed.
In a later message posted on Truth Social, Trump urged Pope Leo to speak out on Iran’s human rights situation and nuclear ambitions, intensifying an ongoing public disagreement involving the White House and the Vatican over Middle East tensions.
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