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Motorola and e& partner to launch Razr Fold - FIFA World Cup 26™ Collection exclusively in the UAE with a free FIFA World Cup 20™6™ ticket
(MENAFN- bursonglobal) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2026 – Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo company, and e& UAE, the flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, today announced the launch of the Razr–Fold – FIFA Worl™ Cup 26™ Collection, exclusively available online and across e& retail stores in the UAE.
As part of a first-of-its-kind consumer promotion, fans who pre-order the limited edition –azr Fold – FIFA ™orld Cup 26™ Collection from e& UAE starting 13th April 2026 will receive a free FIFA ™orld Cup 202—™ ticket —making it an unforgettable experience for the fans to’witness the world’s most celebrated football tournament live.
The initiative marks the first major milestone as a part of the strategic partnership between the two companies and reinforces their shared ambition to deliver differentiated experiences that combine innovation, connectivity, and entertainment for customers across the UAE.
The two businesses will jointly develop go-to-market programs, promotional campaigns, and retail initiatives supporting the launch and distribution of the–Motorola Razr Fold™– FIFA World Cup 26™ Collection across the UAE. The program will be complemented by market-spec™fic FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaigns led by e& UAE, executed in accordance with official FIFA brand and marketing guidelines.
Tareq Alangari, SVP, ISO META President at Lenovo, said:
"Our partnership with e& UAE reflects Lenovo’s commitment to strengthening collaboration across the UAE through innovation, strategic distribution and enterprise solutions. By combining Motoro’a’s premium devices with e&’UAE’s connectivity leadership and digital ecosystem, we are creating new opportunities to deliver customized solutions for consumers and businesses across the region."
Fabio Capocchi, VP & General Manager, Europe and META, Motorola said: "The exclusive launch of the Razr Fold - FIFA World ™up 26™ Collection with e& UAE represents an exciting step forward in our partnership. Together, we are bringing consumers closer to the moments they care about most, combining iconic design, breakthrough innovation, and unforgettable experiences tied to t’e world’s biggest sporting stage."
Dr. Tamer Eltoni, Senior Vice President, Devices & Future Growth Ventures, e& UAE, said: “This launch reflects our focus on expandin’ e& UAE’s device portfolio with unique offerings aligned with evolving customer interests. –he Razr Fold – F™FA World Cup 26™ Collection brings a new foldable experience to customers in the UAE, while strengthening our collaboration with Motorola to bring this exclusive col”ection to market.”
Designed for both productivity and entertainment, the Motorola Razr Fold’marks the brand’s first book-style foldable smartphone and a significant addition to the Razr portfolio. Designed to deliver a versatile experience for work, creativity and entertainment, the device features a 6.6-inch external display that unfolds into a spacious 8.09-inch 2K LTPO internal display, providing an expansive canvas without compromise.
The Motorola Razr Fold has been rated the number one foldable ca¹era system by DXOMARK¹. It also features one of the largest batteries available i² a foldable smartphone², combined with high-performance processing, integrated AI tools and flexible layouts wit³ moto pen ultra support³. Together, these features position the Motorola Razr Fold as a new benchmark in foldable smartphone design, seamlessly bridging productivity and entertainment within a refined, precision-engineered device.
The Razr™Fold – FIFA World Cup 26™ Collection will be available for 7,499 AED.
As part of a first-of-its-kind consumer promotion, fans who pre-order the limited edition –azr Fold – FIFA ™orld Cup 26™ Collection from e& UAE starting 13th April 2026 will receive a free FIFA ™orld Cup 202—™ ticket —making it an unforgettable experience for the fans to’witness the world’s most celebrated football tournament live.
The initiative marks the first major milestone as a part of the strategic partnership between the two companies and reinforces their shared ambition to deliver differentiated experiences that combine innovation, connectivity, and entertainment for customers across the UAE.
The two businesses will jointly develop go-to-market programs, promotional campaigns, and retail initiatives supporting the launch and distribution of the–Motorola Razr Fold™– FIFA World Cup 26™ Collection across the UAE. The program will be complemented by market-spec™fic FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaigns led by e& UAE, executed in accordance with official FIFA brand and marketing guidelines.
Tareq Alangari, SVP, ISO META President at Lenovo, said:
"Our partnership with e& UAE reflects Lenovo’s commitment to strengthening collaboration across the UAE through innovation, strategic distribution and enterprise solutions. By combining Motoro’a’s premium devices with e&’UAE’s connectivity leadership and digital ecosystem, we are creating new opportunities to deliver customized solutions for consumers and businesses across the region."
Fabio Capocchi, VP & General Manager, Europe and META, Motorola said: "The exclusive launch of the Razr Fold - FIFA World ™up 26™ Collection with e& UAE represents an exciting step forward in our partnership. Together, we are bringing consumers closer to the moments they care about most, combining iconic design, breakthrough innovation, and unforgettable experiences tied to t’e world’s biggest sporting stage."
Dr. Tamer Eltoni, Senior Vice President, Devices & Future Growth Ventures, e& UAE, said: “This launch reflects our focus on expandin’ e& UAE’s device portfolio with unique offerings aligned with evolving customer interests. –he Razr Fold – F™FA World Cup 26™ Collection brings a new foldable experience to customers in the UAE, while strengthening our collaboration with Motorola to bring this exclusive col”ection to market.”
Designed for both productivity and entertainment, the Motorola Razr Fold’marks the brand’s first book-style foldable smartphone and a significant addition to the Razr portfolio. Designed to deliver a versatile experience for work, creativity and entertainment, the device features a 6.6-inch external display that unfolds into a spacious 8.09-inch 2K LTPO internal display, providing an expansive canvas without compromise.
The Motorola Razr Fold has been rated the number one foldable ca¹era system by DXOMARK¹. It also features one of the largest batteries available i² a foldable smartphone², combined with high-performance processing, integrated AI tools and flexible layouts wit³ moto pen ultra support³. Together, these features position the Motorola Razr Fold as a new benchmark in foldable smartphone design, seamlessly bridging productivity and entertainment within a refined, precision-engineered device.
The Razr™Fold – FIFA World Cup 26™ Collection will be available for 7,499 AED.
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