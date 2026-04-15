Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
German Chancellor Warns Tensions In Middle East Increased Global Inflation And Risk Of Food Shortages

German Chancellor Warns Tensions In Middle East Increased Global Inflation And Risk Of Food Shortages


2026-04-15 03:02:45
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that tensions in the Middle East have had negative global repercussions, most notably rising inflation rates and increased risks of food shortages, in addition to disruptions in supply chains and infrastructure.

A statement from the German government quoted Merz emphasizing the importance of expanding long-term economic partnerships between Germany and the African continent, especially in light of current global developments that necessitate closer coordination with international partners.

The German Chancellor stated that Africa represents a pivotal strategic partner for his country, explaining that cooperation with the continent would achieve shared interests and provide significant opportunities.

Merz's remarks came during his meeting in Berlin with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, whose visit to Germany is part of preparations for the International Sudan Conference scheduled to be held later today in Berlin.

MENAFN15042026000067011011ID1110984447



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search