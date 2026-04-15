German Chancellor Warns Tensions In Middle East Increased Global Inflation And Risk Of Food Shortages

MENAFN - Gulf Times) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz warned that tensions in the Middle East have had negative global repercussions, most notably rising inflation rates and increased risks of food shortages, in addition to disruptions in supply chains and infrastructure.

A statement from the German government quoted Merz emphasizing the importance of expanding long-term economic partnerships between Germany and the African continent, especially in light of current global developments that necessitate closer coordination with international partners.

The German Chancellor stated that Africa represents a pivotal strategic partner for his country, explaining that cooperation with the continent would achieve shared interests and provide significant opportunities.

Merz's remarks came during his meeting in Berlin with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahamoud Ali Youssouf, whose visit to Germany is part of preparations for the International Sudan Conference scheduled to be held later today in Berlin.