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Macron Urges Iran, US to Resume Talks, Ease Tensions
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has urged a swift resumption of negotiations involving Iran and the United States, following recent stalled diplomatic efforts, according to reports.
In phone calls with both the Iranian president and the US president, Macron said he pushed for renewed dialogue, clarification of misunderstandings, and efforts to prevent further escalation.
“I urged the resumption of the negotiations suspended in Islamabad, the clearing up of misunderstandings, and the avoidance of any further escalation,” he wrote on social media, according to reports.
He also stressed that the ceasefire must be fully respected by all sides and said it should extend to include Lebanon as part of broader regional stability efforts.
Macron further emphasized the importance of restoring full maritime access, calling for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened without conditions or restrictions as soon as possible.
He added that under such circumstances, negotiations could quickly restart with the involvement of key international stakeholders, according to reports.
In phone calls with both the Iranian president and the US president, Macron said he pushed for renewed dialogue, clarification of misunderstandings, and efforts to prevent further escalation.
“I urged the resumption of the negotiations suspended in Islamabad, the clearing up of misunderstandings, and the avoidance of any further escalation,” he wrote on social media, according to reports.
He also stressed that the ceasefire must be fully respected by all sides and said it should extend to include Lebanon as part of broader regional stability efforts.
Macron further emphasized the importance of restoring full maritime access, calling for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened without conditions or restrictions as soon as possible.
He added that under such circumstances, negotiations could quickly restart with the involvement of key international stakeholders, according to reports.
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