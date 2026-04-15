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EU Records Slight Rise in Ukrainians Under Temporary Protection
(MENAFN) The number of people from Ukraine living under temporary protection in the European Union reached about 4.4 million at the end of February, reflecting a small monthly increase, according to reports citing Eurostat data.
Figures show the total rose by more than 22,000 people compared with January, marking a 0.5% increase across the bloc.
Germany continues to host the largest share, with about 1.27 million beneficiaries, representing nearly 29% of the EU total. Poland follows with just under one million people, while Czechia hosts nearly 400,000.
The data indicates that most EU member states recorded increases in the number of people under protection, with Germany, Czechia, and Spain seeing the largest rises. A few countries, including Estonia, France, and Luxembourg, experienced slight declines.
When adjusted for population size, Czechia, Poland, and Slovakia host the highest proportions of Ukrainian refugees relative to their populations, significantly above the EU average.
Ukrainian nationals make up more than 98% of all beneficiaries. Women account for the largest share of adults under protection, followed by children and adult men.
The European Council had previously extended the temporary protection scheme until March 2027, ensuring continued legal residency and support for displaced Ukrainians across the bloc, according to reports.
Figures show the total rose by more than 22,000 people compared with January, marking a 0.5% increase across the bloc.
Germany continues to host the largest share, with about 1.27 million beneficiaries, representing nearly 29% of the EU total. Poland follows with just under one million people, while Czechia hosts nearly 400,000.
The data indicates that most EU member states recorded increases in the number of people under protection, with Germany, Czechia, and Spain seeing the largest rises. A few countries, including Estonia, France, and Luxembourg, experienced slight declines.
When adjusted for population size, Czechia, Poland, and Slovakia host the highest proportions of Ukrainian refugees relative to their populations, significantly above the EU average.
Ukrainian nationals make up more than 98% of all beneficiaries. Women account for the largest share of adults under protection, followed by children and adult men.
The European Council had previously extended the temporary protection scheme until March 2027, ensuring continued legal residency and support for displaced Ukrainians across the bloc, according to reports.
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