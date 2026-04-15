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Russia, UAE Agree to Coordinate on Restoring Strait of Hormuz Navigation
(MENAFN) Russia and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to maintain close communication in efforts aimed at restoring safe maritime navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, according to reports.
In a phone call between the two foreign ministers, both sides reviewed the latest developments in the Gulf region following recent US-Iran discussions held in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital.
They jointly called for an immediate end to all military activity and stressed the importance of not resuming hostilities, while also supporting continued diplomatic engagement to resolve the wider crisis, according to reports.
The Russian foreign ministry said both officials condemned harm to civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure across the region.
They also agreed to stay in contact to explore possible pathways toward a lasting settlement and the normalization of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and other regional waterways.
The call came shortly after the US president announced a naval blockade of the strategic waterway, which began taking effect on Monday afternoon, according to reports.
In a phone call between the two foreign ministers, both sides reviewed the latest developments in the Gulf region following recent US-Iran discussions held in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital.
They jointly called for an immediate end to all military activity and stressed the importance of not resuming hostilities, while also supporting continued diplomatic engagement to resolve the wider crisis, according to reports.
The Russian foreign ministry said both officials condemned harm to civilians and damage to civilian infrastructure across the region.
They also agreed to stay in contact to explore possible pathways toward a lasting settlement and the normalization of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and other regional waterways.
The call came shortly after the US president announced a naval blockade of the strategic waterway, which began taking effect on Monday afternoon, according to reports.
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