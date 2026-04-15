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Lithuania Urges EU Action to Help Restore Access to Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Lithuania’s foreign minister has called on the European Union to take a more active role in addressing instability around the Strait of Hormuz, as tensions continue in the Middle East, according to reports.
He emphasized that ensuring the safety of maritime shipping following military activity should be considered part of the EU’s responsibilities, highlighting the need for a broader European response beyond military measures.
“The EU, as a major diplomatic power, has its own levers,” he said, noting that these could include economic tools, sanctions-related pressure on Iran, engagement with regional partners, and broader efforts aimed at increasing diplomatic isolation, according to reports.
He also stressed that Europe must evaluate both its potential actions and their broader consequences.
The minister warned that the situation could further strain Europe’s economy, pointing to rising fuel prices and inflation as potential risks.
“We must mobilize our forces and resources to solve the issue. Europe has certainly not fully utilized everything it can do,” he added.
Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran recently held high-level talks in Pakistan—the most significant since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979—as part of ongoing efforts to end military hostilities against Iran, which have reportedly resulted in more than 3,300 deaths since late February before a fragile ceasefire was introduced last week.
He emphasized that ensuring the safety of maritime shipping following military activity should be considered part of the EU’s responsibilities, highlighting the need for a broader European response beyond military measures.
“The EU, as a major diplomatic power, has its own levers,” he said, noting that these could include economic tools, sanctions-related pressure on Iran, engagement with regional partners, and broader efforts aimed at increasing diplomatic isolation, according to reports.
He also stressed that Europe must evaluate both its potential actions and their broader consequences.
The minister warned that the situation could further strain Europe’s economy, pointing to rising fuel prices and inflation as potential risks.
“We must mobilize our forces and resources to solve the issue. Europe has certainly not fully utilized everything it can do,” he added.
Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran recently held high-level talks in Pakistan—the most significant since diplomatic relations were severed in 1979—as part of ongoing efforts to end military hostilities against Iran, which have reportedly resulted in more than 3,300 deaths since late February before a fragile ceasefire was introduced last week.
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