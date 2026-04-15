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Ukraine Offers Germany Bilateral Agreement on Drone Cooperation
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Kyiv has put forward a proposal for a bilateral drone cooperation agreement with Germany, as part of efforts to enhance joint defense capabilities, according to reports.
Speaking alongside the German chancellor during a press conference in Berlin, Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of Europe having the industrial strength, technological resources, and political-military capacity needed to ensure dependable security under all circumstances.
He emphasized that this is especially critical when it comes to producing anti-ballistic air defense systems “in the necessary volumes and full-scale protection” against various aerial threats, including drones, noting that the topic was discussed during his meeting with the German leader.
“Ukraine is ready to make its contribution. We have offered Germany an agreement on drones, a bilateral drone deal, various types of drones, missiles, software, and modern defense,” Zelenskyy said, adding that their teams are starting “concrete work.”
He further stressed that Ukraine’s expertise could be incorporated into Europe’s broader security framework, pointing to the country’s cooperation with partners in the Middle East and Gulf region as evidence that its approaches and technologies are highly effective.
Zelenskyy also confirmed that Germany has committed additional support for Ukraine’s drone production, expressing gratitude for the steps already taken.
“I appreciate that cooperation between Ukraine and Germany has reached the level of a meaningful strategic partnership,” he added.
Speaking alongside the German chancellor during a press conference in Berlin, Zelenskyy highlighted the importance of Europe having the industrial strength, technological resources, and political-military capacity needed to ensure dependable security under all circumstances.
He emphasized that this is especially critical when it comes to producing anti-ballistic air defense systems “in the necessary volumes and full-scale protection” against various aerial threats, including drones, noting that the topic was discussed during his meeting with the German leader.
“Ukraine is ready to make its contribution. We have offered Germany an agreement on drones, a bilateral drone deal, various types of drones, missiles, software, and modern defense,” Zelenskyy said, adding that their teams are starting “concrete work.”
He further stressed that Ukraine’s expertise could be incorporated into Europe’s broader security framework, pointing to the country’s cooperation with partners in the Middle East and Gulf region as evidence that its approaches and technologies are highly effective.
Zelenskyy also confirmed that Germany has committed additional support for Ukraine’s drone production, expressing gratitude for the steps already taken.
“I appreciate that cooperation between Ukraine and Germany has reached the level of a meaningful strategic partnership,” he added.
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