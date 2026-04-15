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Iran, Oman Review US Talks, Ceasefire Progress in High-Level Call
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman held discussions on Tuesday focusing on the latest developments surrounding ceasefire efforts and recent diplomatic talks between Tehran and Washington, according to reports.
During a phone conversation, Iran’s top diplomat and his Omani counterpart addressed key regional issues, including ongoing negotiations and stability efforts.
The Iranian minister expressed appreciation for Oman’s “responsible and principled" stance, as stated by reports, while also reaffirming Tehran’s dedication to maintaining peace through collaboration among countries in the region.
On the other side, Oman’s foreign minister voiced optimism about achieving a sustainable and lasting peace.
No official comment was immediately issued by Omani authorities regarding the call, according to reports.
Tensions in the region intensified following joint military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which resulted in significant casualties. In response, Tehran carried out strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and several Gulf nations hosting American military facilities, before a two-week ceasefire was declared last week.
Separately, Iranian and US representatives recently wrapped up 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, without reaching a final agreement, as reported.
During a phone conversation, Iran’s top diplomat and his Omani counterpart addressed key regional issues, including ongoing negotiations and stability efforts.
The Iranian minister expressed appreciation for Oman’s “responsible and principled" stance, as stated by reports, while also reaffirming Tehran’s dedication to maintaining peace through collaboration among countries in the region.
On the other side, Oman’s foreign minister voiced optimism about achieving a sustainable and lasting peace.
No official comment was immediately issued by Omani authorities regarding the call, according to reports.
Tensions in the region intensified following joint military actions by the United States and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28, which resulted in significant casualties. In response, Tehran carried out strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and several Gulf nations hosting American military facilities, before a two-week ceasefire was declared last week.
Separately, Iranian and US representatives recently wrapped up 21 hours of negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, without reaching a final agreement, as reported.
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