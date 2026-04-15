Seifert Dynamics Secures $13.4 Million Series A To Advance Defense And Infrastructure Intelligence

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Seifert Dynamics LogoFunding to accelerate development of real-time operational intelligence solutions for defense, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors

SARASOTA, Fla. - April 14, 2026 - Seifert Dynamics, a company focused on high-assurance operational intelligence solutions, today announced the successful close of its $13.4 million Series A funding round, at a $75 million pre-money valuation.

The round brings together participation from a group of institutional and strategic investors across the defense and technology sectors.

Seifert Dynamics has previously attracted backing from investors including Palantir Technologies, reflecting its alignment with established players in the data and defense technology ecosystem.

Founded by Philip Seifert, Seifert Dynamics develops operational intelligence (OI) platforms designed to support real-time decision-making in complex, high-stakes environments, including defense, energy, logistics, and critical infrastructure operations.

The company's platform is built to address key operational challenges in environments where speed, reliability, and resilience are essential. Its core capabilities include:

Resilient system performance, designed to maintain continuity during disruptions, system failures, or cyber-related events

Real-time situational awareness, integrating multiple data streams into a unified operational view for decision-makers

Traceability and auditability, supporting transparency and compliance requirements in government and regulated sectors



Together, these capabilities are intended to support organizations operating in mission-critical environments where operational clarity and system dependability are essential.

“The completion of this funding round reflects the increasing demand for real-time, resilient operational intelligence systems across both defense and critical infrastructure sectors,” said Philip Seifert, Founder of Seifert Dynamics.“Our focus is on building infrastructure that enables organizations to operate with greater visibility, reliability, and confidence in fast-changing environments.”

Following the investment, Seifert Dynamics plans to accelerate its growth strategy across several key areas, including expanding its engineering and technical teams, advancing platform development and integration capabilities, and extending its presence across defense and infrastructure-related markets.

The company continues to focus on developing software solutions designed to support organizations that require high-assurance systems capable of operating in complex and high-risk environments, where real-time intelligence and operational resilience are critical.

About Seifert Dynamics

Seifert Dynamics is a Sarasota, Florida-based company specializing in high-assurance operational intelligence solutions. The company develops software platforms that enable real-time data integration, system resilience, and decision support for defense, energy, logistics, and critical infrastructure sectors.