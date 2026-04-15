Teekop Launches Zero-Waste Streetwear Brand With Made-To-Order Production Model

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Teekop, a new direct-to-consumer streetwear brand, is tackling one of the fashion industry's biggest environmental problems by producing nothing until a customer hits the order button.

Every graphic tee, hoodie, and apparel piece sold through teekop is manufactured on demand. There is no warehouse, no unsold inventory, and no surplus headed to a landfill. The model stands in direct contrast to traditional retail, where overproduction drives an estimated 92 million tons of textile waste globally each year.

"Most fashion brands guess what people want, produce thousands of units, and hope they sell. We flipped that," said John Hill, Founder of Teekop. "Nothing gets made until someone actually wants it. It takes a little longer, but every piece we produce already has a home."

The brand launched with an expanding catalog of bold, humor-driven graphic designs across categories including pop culture, animals, music, sports, and vintage aesthetics. Teekop targets a younger demographic looking for apparel that reflects individual personality rather than following mass-market trends.

Unlike conventional retailers that rely on seasonal inventory cycles and deep discounts to clear dead stock, Teekop's print-on-demand infrastructure means the company carries zero inventory risk. This allows the brand to offer an ever-growing design library without the financial and environmental cost of overproduction.

Teekop ships worldwide and accepts Visa, Master Card, Paypal, and more. Graphic tees and streetwear start at $32.

The company is based at 12350 Ivanhoe St, Brighton, CO 80602, United States and can be reached at... or +1 252 302-5768.

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