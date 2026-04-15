Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mumbai: Major Accident At BKC Metro Site As Beam Falls, Crane Topples

Mumbai: Major Accident At BKC Metro Site As Beam Falls, Crane Topples


2026-04-15 12:00:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A major accident occurred at a metro construction site in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai early Wednesday after a heavy beam being lifted onto a pillar fell, officials said. The mobile crane used to hoist the beam also toppled at the site during the incident. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN15042026007385015968ID1110983857



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search