Mumbai: Major Accident At BKC Metro Site As Beam Falls, Crane Topples

A major accident occurred at a metro construction site in the Bandra Kurla Complex area of Mumbai early Wednesday after a heavy beam being lifted onto a pillar fell, officials said. The mobile crane used to hoist the beam also toppled at the site during the incident. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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