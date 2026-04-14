Building Economic Resilience: How Strategic Commodities Influence The UAE's Industrial Future

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As geopolitical tensions rise, supply chains face disruptions, and the global energy transition accelerates, it's becoming increasingly clear that the countries that secure strategic commodities and build resilient industrial capabilities will define the next era of economic leadership. This dynamic was underscored at the World Governments Summit, where Jihad Azour, Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), highlighted to the Emirates News Agency how the UAE is outperforming regional peers with growth exceeding 4 per cent [1]. Mr. Azour pointed to the strength of the nation's non‐oil sector as a central driver of the UAE's economic resilience.

For resource-constrained but highly ambitious economies – such as the UAE – strategic investments in aluminum, titanium, new ferrous metals, clean fuels, and advanced materials has become essential to sustaining long‐term resilience. These sectors serve as the foundation for modern infrastructure, clean energy systems, aerospace expansion, advanced manufacturing, and the next generation of technologies. Through the development of titanium slag production capabilities, investments in clean energy-linked commodities, and assets like Emirates Global Aluminium, the UAE is actively building an integrated industrial model where value is generated throughout the entire supply chain and not just at the point of extraction.

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This strategy directly supports the UAE's economic agenda, which aims to double the size of the economy and place Dubai among the world's top three global countries by accelerating industrial expansion and enhancing productivity. With the localisation of downstream processing and growth of advanced manufacturing, the UAE is not just increasing the industrial sector's contribution to GDP but also consolidating its position as a hub for high‐value, future‐ready industries, boosting GDP growth by expanding high‐value sectors, strengthening economic diversification, and lowering reliance on traditional revenue streams.

These investments also advance the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, which prioritises the decarbonisation of industrial sectors and the shift towards sustainable production models, as the UAE's commitment to environmental responsibility is equally central to its industrial ambitions. By embedding low‐carbon technologies, energy‐efficient processes, and circular‐economy principles into the industrial sector, the UAE is ensuring that industrial growth does not occur at the expense of natural resources. Rather, it upholds a model in which environmental stewardship and economic growth coexist, thereby safeguarding ecosystems while advancing long-term sustainability objectives.

In this context, strategic commodities serve a far greater purpose than simply driving economic growth. They provide nations with sovereignty over critical supply chains at a time when global trade is being reshaped by geopolitical shifts and intensifying resource competition. By securing access to and oversight of vital materials, the UAE can minimise its exposure to external volatility, strengthen economic resilience, and safeguard its long‐term growth trajectory.

At the heart of this shift is also a dynamic and rapidly evolving labour market. The expansion of advanced industries is presenting an array of opportunities across engineering, technology, and manufacturing, firmly positioning the UAE as a destination of choice for highly skilled talent. More importantly, the expanding labour market is becoming a key driver of national economic growth. Recent data reveal a 12.4 per cent increase in the workforce, with skilled labour growth reaching 6.3 per cent in 2025[2], pointing to a thriving and resilient economy. This surge in labour capacity improves productivity and strengthens the UAE's global competitiveness, supporting GDP growth and diversification goals.

This capacity to attract and retain distinguished professionals not only strengthens the national workforce but also fosters innovation, accelerates knowledge transfer, and supports long-term economic growth. This results in a resilient and future‐ready talent ecosystem that can serve as a key engine of sustained competitiveness within an increasingly knowledge‐based global economy.

As global markets increasingly prioritise low‐carbon and responsibly sourced materials, the UAE's proactive stance positions it at the forefront of sustainable industrialisation. By aligning industrial growth with talent development, economic diversification, and a deep commitment to environmental stewardship, the UAE is charting a path towards a future that is not only resilient but also economically sound and highly innovative.

The writer is CEO of DUBAL Holding.