Parsons Xtreme Golf / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

PXG and PGA TOUR Superstore Partner to Bring Acclaimed Custom-Fit Performance to Golfers Nationwide

14.04.2026 / 23:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - April 14, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - PXG, a global leader in golf research and development, and PGA TOUR Superstore, the country's premier golf retailer, today announced the launch of PXG's high-performance equipment in select locations and online at pgatoursuperstore. This initial rollout marks the beginning of a nationwide expansion that significantly increases access to PXG's acclaimed custom-fit clubs through a major national golf retailer in the United States. It also reflects the evolution of modern golf retail, where custom fitting has become integral to the equipment experience. For PXG, the expansion is a strategic step to meet golfers where they are, making it easier to discover the brand and experience its technology firsthand. For PGA TOUR Superstore, the offerings reinforce the brand's commitment to deliver an unmatched assortment of the industry's most innovative equipment and world-class fitting experiences. “At PXG, we've always believed our equipment performs best when it's properly fitted,” said Brad Schweigert, Chief Operating Officer at PXG.“This collaboration allows us to introduce more golfers to PXG in a thoughtful way, meeting them where they already shop while maintaining our commitment to a high-performance, custom-fit experience. PGA TOUR Superstore has done a great job building an environment centered around fitting and player improvement, making them a natural partner to help bring PXG technology to more players.” “Adding PXG to our assortment enhances our premium offerings and gives our customers access to one of the most innovative brands in golf,” said Troy Rice, CEO, PGA TOUR Superstore.“We are always focused on delivering the best equipment and experience possible, and this launch reflects that commitment.” Through this expansion, golfers can experience PXG's latest club technology supported by PGA TOUR Superstore's expert fitting services. Fitted clubs will be built-by-hand to the player's unique specifications, ensuring PXG's "no compromises" philosophy is delivered through PGA TOUR Superstore's premier retail environment. Launching today, select PGA TOUR Superstore locations will carry PXG golf clubs, golf bags, golf balls, and hats, supported by in-store expertise and fitting services designed to ensure every golfer is matched with the right equipment for their game. By year's end, PXG is expected to have a presence in all PGA TOUR Superstore locations. About PGA TOUR Superstore

PGA TOUR Superstore is operated by Golf & Tennis Pro Shop Inc., a subsidiary of AMB Sports + Entertainment and is headquartered in metro-Atlanta. As the PGA TOUR's exclusive off-course/off-airport retail partner in North America, PGA TOUR Superstore provides customers with access to the same technology and expertise as card-carrying PGA TOUR pros. All stores are staffed with teaching professionals and have multiple state-of-the-art swing simulators, practice hitting bays, and large putting greens. There is also an in-house club making and repair facility. Along with equipment and accessories, PGA TOUR Superstore has an unmatched selection of men's, women's and juniors' apparel and footwear for golf and tennis. For more information, visit . About PXG

Founded by entrepreneur and self-proclaimed golf nut Bob Parsons, PXG embodies his belief that every new product - from clubs to apparel - should be markedly better. Every innovation should noticeably improve your performance. And every moment of impact should elevate your enjoyment. Today, PXG offers a complete lineup of both right- and left-handed golf clubs, including drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and putters, engineered to be custom fit and built to every golfer's unique specification. The company also designs and delivers high-performance golf apparel, and accessories. PXG's professional staff includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Eric Cole, Patrick Fishburn, Jake Knapp, David Lipsky, Marco Penge, Aldrich Potgieter, Chad Ramey, Mason Andersen, Christian Banke, Paul Barjon, Sebastian Cappelen, Patrick Cover, Cristobal Del Solar, Keven Dougherty, Joey Garber, Ryan McCormick, Henrik Norlander, Augusto Nunez, Nathan Petronzio, Garrett Reband, Shad Tuten, Celine Boutier, Olivia Cowan, Minji Kang, Megan Khang, Auston Kim, Christina Kim, Gina Kim, Mina Kreiter, Kaitlin Milligan, and Linnea Storm. For more information, visit Contact

Leela Brennan

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News Source: Parsons Xtreme Golf

14.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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