Sotheby's Sued By Cushman And Wakefield Over Unpaid $10.2 Million Commission

MENAFN - USA Art News) Sotheby's Former York Avenue Headquarters Sale Triggers $10.2 Million Commission Lawsuit

Cushman and Wakefield has taken Sotheby's to New York State Supreme Court, accusing the auction house of withholding a $10.2 million commission tied to the 2025 sale of its former headquarters at 1334 York Avenue to Weill Cornell Medicine. The complaint, filed on April 9, says the brokerage firm helped arrange Sotheby's 30-year lease in 2023 and was promised 2 percent of the total sale price if the property was later sold to WCM during the lease term.

According to the filing, that condition was met when Sotheby's sold the 10-story, 420,000-square-foot building for $510 million, one of the largest real estate transactions in New York last year. Cushman and Wakefield says it sent the invoice on October 17, 2025, but was never paid. It also alleges that Sotheby's did not inform it of the sale negotiations and that the firm learned of the deal through news reports.

Sotheby's rejected the claims. In a statement, a spokesperson called the lawsuit“baseless and completely meritless” and said the company would defend itself in court.

The dispute arrives at a delicate moment for the auction house, which has been under liquidity strain since the art market downturn that began in 2022. Recent auctions in London and Hong Kong have shown signs of recovery, but the market remains unsettled. Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that Sotheby's had offered sellers 7 percent interest to delay payment of sale proceeds as it managed a cash squeeze.

The building at 1334 York Avenue has long reflected Sotheby's shifting finances. The company bought it in 1980 for $11 million, spent $140 million on renovations, then sold it in 2002 for about $175 million after the fallout from a 2001 price-fixing scandal. Sotheby's repurchased the property in 2009 for $370 million through an affiliate and later took on additional debt, including a $175 million mortgage in 2020, after billionaire telecom magnate Patrick Drahi took the company private.

The auction house has since been reshaping its footprint. It moved some operations to Queens with the purchase of the Gantry Point office building for $82 million in 2022, then acquired the Breuer Building from the Whitney Museum of American Art for about $100 million in 2023. Sotheby's moved its headquarters there in November, opening the storied space with a record-setting sale of Leonard A. Lauder's collection.

Cushman and Wakefield says the York Avenue property appealed to Weill Cornell Medicine because of its proximity to the school's main campus, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, and a new residential tower on East 74th Street. The case now adds a real estate dispute to the broader financial pressure surrounding one of the art market's most visible institutions.