Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) Builds Brazilian Rare Earth Platform Through Strategic Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) and may include paid advertising.

The importance of magnet rare earths such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium continues to grow as global electrification trends accelerate. Canamera Energy Metals is executing a strategy that goes beyond single-asset exploration. Canamera has initiated a 10-hole due diligence drilling program at Patos as it evaluates the acquisition of what would become its third ionic clay rare earth project in Brazil.

The race to secure reliable supplies of magnet rare earth elements is accelerating as global demand rises across electric vehicles, renewable energy systems and advanced electronics, prompting companies to rethink where and how these critical materials are sourced. With this in mind, Canamera Energy Metals (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) is positioning itself as a builder of a scalable rare earth platform in Brazil, with recent developments pointing to a deliberate strategy of consolidation and expansion across multiple ionic clay projects.

The importance of magnet rare earths such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium continues to grow as global electrification trends accelerate. These elements are essential components in permanent magnets used in electric motors, wind turbines and a wide range of high-performance...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to EMETF are available in the company's newsroom at ibn/EMETF

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding: the Company's planned exploration activities on its projects; the anticipated timing and completion of the earn-in milestones under the Option Agreement; the Company's ability to make required cash and share payments and incur required exploration expenditures; the geological prospectivity of its projects; and the Company's exploration strategy.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions, estimates, and opinions of management at the date the statements are made and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. These assumptions include, without limitation: the Company's ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its exploration programs and option payments; favourable regulatory conditions; continued access to its projects; and general economic conditions.

Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing; the inherently speculative nature of mineral exploration; title risks; environmental and permitting risks; and fluctuations in uranium prices. Additional risk factors affecting the Company can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents available at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

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