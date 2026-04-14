Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Scorching Days Return To Delhi-NCR, Relief May Be Around The Corner
Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi-NCR is witnessing a sharp rise in temperatures as clear skies and strong sunshine dominate the region. While rain is absent for now, weather experts hint at a possible shift soon
The weather across Delhi-NCR remains bright and sunny, with only occasional scattered clouds offering brief relief. Daytime temperatures are climbing steadily, touching around 40°C, while nights are also turning warmer than usual. The overall feel is dry and increasingly uncomfortable, especially during peak afternoon hours.
Light westerly winds, blowing at speeds of 5 to 15 km/h, are contributing to the dry heat conditions. Among nearby cities, Faridabad is expected to record the highest temperatures, reaching up to 41°C. Areas like Noida, Gurugram, and Delhi are experiencing similar weather patterns, while Greater Noida saw a relatively cooler morning with temperatures around 19°C.
Although recent western disturbances had briefly lowered temperatures with light rain and gusty winds, their effect has now faded. The Meteorological Department indicates a possible change in weather in the coming days, but there is currently no immediate forecast for rainfall. Importantly, despite the rising heat, official heatwave conditions have not been declared yet.
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