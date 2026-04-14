Lecturer in Speech Pathology, La Trobe University

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Dr Lillian Krikheli is a certified practising speech pathologist and lecturer in the School of Allied Health, Human Services and Sport at La Trobe University. She completed her doctoral studies in 2017 through La Trobe University. Lilli continues to work clinically with people who have complex neurological diseases impacting swallowing and speech.

Lilli has particular research interests relate to ethical issues in dysphagia and feeding management, clinical laryngology and interventions that improve the quality of life of people living with complex speech and swallowing impairment. She has extensive experience in guidelines development and has been involved in clinical governance and working parties for a number of organisations.

–present Lecturer in Speech Pathology, La Trobe University

2020 La Trobe University, Doctor of Philosophy

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