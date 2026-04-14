Your Life's Path Marks 20 Years And Trademark Milestone With Proven Workplace Assessment Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wiley Platinum Award Winning Partner commemorates 20 years of delivering trusted DiSC® assessments, leadership development, and team performance solutions worldwide.

St. Petersburg, FL, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Life's Path, a Wiley Platinum Award Winning Partner and trusted provider of workplace assessments and training solutions, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary and the issuance of its official U.S. trademark, marking two major milestones in the company's continued growth.







Your Life's Path Wiley Platinum Partner For Official DiSC Assessments

For two decades, Your Life's Path has helped organizations improve communication, strengthen leadership, and build higher-performing teams through assessment-driven development programs. The company has also earned consecutive Wiley Platinum Awards in 2024 and 2025 and has been recognized as a Top 10 Wiley Authorized Partner worldwide.

The newly issued trademark (U.S. Application Serial No. 98552791) reinforces the company's established brand identity and long-standing commitment to delivering trusted solutions that create measurable workplace impact.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor and a meaningful reflection of the high standard of service and expertise we bring to every client engagement,” said Diane Ewing, Founder and President of Your Life's Path.“As we celebrate 20 years in business, we remain committed to helping individuals and organizations unlock their potential through proven assessment tools and practical application.”

Your Life's Path specializes in the official Everything DiSC®, PXT Select®, and The Five Behaviors® solutions. These research-backed tools help organizations improve workplace communication, support smarter hiring decisions, develop stronger leaders, and increase team effectiveness.

“Over the past two decades, we have had the privilege of working with organizations across industries to create stronger, more aligned teams,” said Chris Ewing, Managing Partner of Your Life's Path.“This milestone reflects both our experience and our continued focus on delivering solutions that make a real difference for our clients.”

As companies continue adapting to changing workplace expectations, hybrid teams, and growing leadership demands, Your Life's Path remains focused on delivering scalable solutions that support employee engagement, collaboration, and long-term success.

Businesses and individuals interested in learning more can visit:



About Your Life's Path

Your Life's Path is a Wiley Platinum Award Winning Partner specializing in the official Everything DiSC®, PXT Select®, and The Five Behaviors® solutions. With 20 years of experience, the company provides assessments, leadership training, and team development programs that help organizations improve communication, strengthen collaboration, and achieve lasting results.

Everything DiSC®, PXT Select®, and The Five Behaviors® are registered trademarks of John Wiley & Sons, Inc.

Press Inquiries

Diane Ewing

diane [at]