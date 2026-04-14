Bitcoin Shows Bullish Chart Pattern, Targeting $90K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin extended its latest bounce, surging about 5% on Tuesday to a fresh intraday high near $76,120 as traders weigh a renewed bullish setup and stronger on-chain activity. The move rekindles expectations of a broader rally, with market participants eyeing higher targets if momentum persists and key resistance zones are cleared.

Bitcoin punched to an intraday high around $76,120, reclaiming earlier resistance and signaling renewed upside momentum. Analysts see a potential breakout above an ascending triangle pattern, with the next major hurdle near $80,000 and a measured target around $89,050. On-chain activity supports the price move: daily transaction count rose sharply in 2026, reaching 765,130 million as of April 5, a level last seen in November 2024 when BTC briefly topped $100,000. Network activity is corroborated by higher fee revenue, with total on-chain fees up about 4% week over week to roughly $153,700, suggesting greater willingness to pay for priority processing.

Key takeawaysPrice action and the chart setup

Trading data shows Bitcoin breaking above the upper boundary of its latest consolidation, with Tuesday's rally pushing the price above $76,000-levels not seen since early February. Analysts described the move as a breakout that validates renewed bullish momentum, noting that a decisive close above the $75,000 to $76,000 zone would confirm the breakout and widen the path toward higher targets.

Skeptics and optimists alike are watching the same crucial points: a sustained close above the moving averages near $75,000 and a daily close beyond the resistance front near $80,000. If these thresholds are crossed, traders anticipate a continued push toward the measured target implied by the formation-roughly $89,050-which would mark a meaningful shift in the short-term trajectory.

Technical commentary also highlights the pattern at play: Bitcoin appears to be validating an ascending triangle after breaking above the upper trend line around $73,000 earlier in the week. A close above the confluence of the trend line and the 100-day moving average would bolster confidence in a bullish breakout, while a failure to sustain above $75,000 could reintroduce volatility and test lower supports.

As observers map the road ahead, one analyst emphasized that breaking above the pattern and the 100MA would indicate a genuine shift in momentum, potentially accelerating a move toward the $84,000 area and higher. The discussion underscores how chart structure, not just price level, is shaping expectations for the near term.

On-chain activity corroborates the price move

Price strength is aligning with rising on-chain usage. Bitcoin's daily transaction count has surged in 2026, reaching about 765,130 million as of April 5, according to CryptoQuant data cited in market briefings. This level marks a multi-month high and echoes earlier bursts of network activity that accompanied major price moves.

That activity level was last observed during a period in November 2024 when Bitcoin briefly traded into the six-figure territory, approximating a macro moment when speculative fervor and investor interest peaked. An analyst known on social channels noted that the current transaction count is higher than during some earlier high-price eras, suggesting sustained network engagement rather than a fleeting spike.

The on-chain signal is complemented by commentary from observers who point to the broader implications of rising usage: increased transaction counts can reflect a growing number of market participants, higher merchant adoption, or greater trader activity seeking to execute orders with priority. In this context, the 2026 uptick in activity helps explain why the market is not only chasing higher prices but also experiencing more active on-chain participation.

That sentiment came from a Twitter analyst who highlighted the robust on-chain activity as a meaningful backdrop to price action. While the precise drivers behind the surge remain multifaceted, the association between rising transaction counts and bullish momentum is a recurring theme in recent market cycles.

Fees rise as demand for on-chain priority grows

Beyond transaction counts, Fee activity also rolled higher. Glassnode's Market Pulse observed that Bitcoin's total on-chain fee volume increased about 4% over the prior week, reaching roughly $153,700. The uptick in fees is interpreted as heightened willingness among users to pay for priority processing, signaling sustained or expanding network demand even as price moves unfold.

From a market perspective, rising fees can reflect a mix of transaction acceleration by traders attempting to front-run or secure confirmations in a volatile environment, and real-world use cases driving higher activity. While fees alone do not determine price direction, they provide a complementary read on how busy the network is and how users are prioritizing their transactions in this phase of renewed activity.

What this means for traders and investors

The combination of a renewed price breakout, a believable chart pattern, and stronger on-chain signals paints a cohesive picture of renewed appetite among market participants. For traders, the key inflection point remains the daily close above critical resistance-roughly $75,000–$76,000-and confirmation of the ascending triangle's breakout with a follow-through beyond the next hurdle near $80,000. If these thresholds hold, the measured move toward the mid-to-upper $80,000s-and potentially toward $89,050-becomes more credible.

Investors will also be watching whether the surge in on-chain activity and rising fee volume persists, as it can indicate longer-term engagement rather than a purely speculative sprint. The last time the network showed similar on-chain vigor was during prior price cycles when BTC breached notable price milestones, which adds a layer of historical context to the current setup.

Nevertheless, uncertainties remain. The macro landscape-regulatory developments, policy shifts, and broader market conditions-will always color Bitcoin's trajectory. A decisive close above resistance levels, followed by sustained momentum, would strengthen the case for a continued advance; a retreat or muted follow-through could prompt a reversion to nearer support around the $75,000 mark.

For readers watching the next chapters, the immediate priority is confirmation: a daily close above the $76,000 zone and a sustained push beyond $80,000 would provide a clearer path toward the higher targets implied by the chart pattern and the improving on-chain backdrop. Until then, the market remains in a wait-and-watch phase, balancing chart psychology with real-time network activity.

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