Sompo Expands Capabilities In Australia With New Team And Enhanced Strategic Focus

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYDNEY, Australia, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, today announced the expansion of its operations in Australia as it strengthens its presence and long-term commitment to the market.As part of this strategic growth, Sompo has recruited a highly experienced team of local underwriters who bring established expertise across Property, Casualty, Financial Lines, Energy and Construction. The specialist team of nine, which is known for its solutions-based, client-centric approach, will be based in offices located in Sydney and Melbourne*. Their extensive market knowledge will enhance Sompo's capabilities, support strong governance and position the business to deliver solutions to clients and brokers throughout the region. It also further aligns with Sompo's goal to become one of Australia's leading insurance providers.

Kenneth Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, Insurance, Asia Pacific (APAC) said:“Sompo has been operating in Australia for more than 60 years and today's expansion represents another important step towards building a diversified global P&C platform with strong positions in the markets that matter most to our clients and broker partners. Ensuring that we are regionally aligned and locally empowered will help us drive scale, materiality and sustainable profitability. We look forward to delivering the level of service, underwriting excellence, and long-term partnership that the Australian market expects from Sompo.”

Paul O'Neill, Sompo's President of Commercial P&C Lines APAC, will oversee the Australian operations, with the new team reporting to him. Mr O'Neill said:“I am delighted to welcome this outstanding team to Sompo. Their expertise, combined with our collective ambition to deliver impactful solutions, positions us strongly from day one. By investing in an established and highly respected team and focusing on growth opportunities aligned with our core business strengths, we will support clients, brokers, and our other business partners while ensuring seamless operations and compliance with local regulations.”

For broker and business inquiries relating to Sompo in Australia, please contact Paul O'Neill.

*Subject to regulatory approval

About Sompo

We are Sompo, a global provider of commercial and consumer property, casualty, and specialty insurance and reinsurance. Building on the 137 years of innovation of our parent company, Sompo Holdings, Inc., Sompo employs approximately 10,000 people around the world who use their in-depth knowledge and expertise to help simplify and resolve your complex challenges. Because when you choose Sompo, you choose The Ease of Expertise TM.

“Sompo” refers to the brand under which Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates its global property and casualty (re)insurance businesses. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc., one of the leading property and casualty groups in the world with excellent financial strength as evidenced by ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor's. Shares of Sompo Holdings, Inc. are listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To learn more please follow us on LinkedIn or visit sompo-intl.

Contacts

Mike Jones

Global Head of Media Relations

M: +44 7765 901899

E: ...