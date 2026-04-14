Fastpac Forwarding, Inc. Launches As A Modern, Containerized Domestic Moving Company For Relocations Across The United States

MENAFN - GetNews) Full-service mover combines dedicated move coordination, transparent pricing, door-to-door tracking, and white-glove capabilities - with no delivery spreads or black-out dates during peak moving season.

West Warwick, RI - April 14, 2026 - FastPAC Forwarding, Inc. today announced its launch as a domestic moving company built to deliver a modern, high-touch, technology-enabled relocation experience across the United States. Headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island, the company offers long-distance, private residential and corporate relocation services using a containerized moving model that provides an alternative approach to traditional van line moving - giving customers guaranteed pick-up and delivery dates, faster transit times, and no delivery spreads or black-out dates.







A Containerized Alternative for Today's Relocations

FastPAC Forwarding enters the domestic moving market with a service model designed around exclusive-use containers and multi-modal transportation. Rather than replacing traditional moving options, FastPAC offers an additional choice for customers seeking greater predictability, real-time visibility, and pricing clarity - particularly during peak moving season when flexibility and guaranteed timelines matter most.

Every FastPAC relocation is managed by a dedicated Move Coordinator who serves as a single point of contact from the first estimate through final delivery. This concierge-level coordination ensures customers never have to chase updates or navigate between multiple teams. One person owns the experience from start to finish.

"We launched FastPAC Forwarding to give people an alternative that puts them in control of their move," said Karen Bannon, Director of Marketing and ESG. "Not every relocation is the same, and customers deserve options. Our containerized model delivers guaranteed dates, complete shipment visibility, and transparent pricing, so whether it's a corporate transfer or a private residential move, our customers know exactly what to expect."

Transparent Pricing and White-Glove Moving Services

FastPAC Forwarding's transparent, customizable pricing model features flexible service tiers with clear, upfront estimates and no hidden costs, protecting consumers from undisclosed charges and online pricing fraud. Because shipments move in exclusive-use containers, goods are never comingled, and enhanced packing standards are designed to reduce the incidence of claims. For customers moving high-value items such as fine art, antiques, and specialty pieces, white-glove and specialty moving capabilities are available to ensure the highest level of care and handling.

Designed for Corporate Relocation and Private Residential Moves

FastPAC provides end-to-end relocation solutions including packing, transport, storage, unpacking, and debris removal. The company is designed to serve both corporate relocation programs and private residential moves, including lump-sum relocation services.

Door-to-door shipment tracking and access to intuitive digital tools give every customer real-time visibility throughout their move, regardless of distance or service tier.

As demand grows for lump-sum and self-managed corporate relocations, FastPAC's containerized model and customizable service options offer the flexibility today's transferees are looking for.

FastPAC Forwarding holds BBB Accreditation with an A- rating, reinforcing its commitment to quality and consumer trust from day one.







Get Started With FastPAC Forwarding

To request a free moving quote or schedule a virtual or in-home estimate, visit or explore the company's long-distance moving services.

About FastPAC Forwarding, Inc.

FastPAC Forwarding is a full-service domestic moving company headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island. The company offers a containerized alternative for long-distance and corporate relocations, combining modern logistics technology with dedicated move coordination, transparent pricing, and high-touch service. Learn more at fastpacforwarding.