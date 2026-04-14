Queens Car Accident Attorney Keetick L. Sanchez Details Critical Filing Deadlines For New York Accident Claims

QUEENS, NY - After a car accident in New York, injured victims face a series of overlapping legal deadlines that can permanently affect their right to compensation if missed. Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez of K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. ( ) guides accident victims through each applicable timeframe, from the 10-day requirement to file an accident report with the DMV to the three-year statute of limitations for personal injury lawsuits under New York CPLR Section 214.

According to Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, New York is a no-fault insurance state, meaning an injured person's own auto insurance policy pays for medical expenses and lost wages through Personal Injury Protection coverage of up to $50,000 per person, regardless of who caused the crash. The written no-fault application must be submitted to the insurance carrier no later than 30 days after the accident under New York Insurance Regulation 68, and failure to meet this deadline can result in a complete denial of no-fault benefits. Medical providers must submit proof of claim for treatment within 45 days, and proof of claim for lost wages must be filed within 90 days of the loss. "Missing the no-fault deadline can cost someone up to $50,000 in benefits they are entitled to receive," Sanchez advises. "The clock starts running immediately after the crash."

Queens car accident attorney Keetick L. Sanchez notes that under New York Vehicle and Traffic Law Section 605, any driver involved in a collision resulting in injury, death, or more than $1,000 in property damage must file a Report of Motor Vehicle Accident (Form MV-104) with the New York State DMV within 10 days. Failure to file can result in a driver's license suspension. Separately, the personal injury lawsuit deadline is three years from the accident date for most claims under CPLR Section 214, though wrongful death cases carry a shorter two-year deadline running from the date of death under EPTL Section 5-4.1.

When a government vehicle is involved, such as a city bus, NYPD vehicle, or sanitation truck, a far shorter timeline applies. Under New York General Municipal Law Section 50-e, a Notice of Claim must be filed with the relevant government entity within 90 days of the accident. For most claims against New York City, the Notice of Claim goes to the NYC Comptroller's Office, and the lawsuit itself must generally be commenced within one year and 90 days. "Clients often don't realize that a crash involving a city vehicle triggers a completely different set of rules," Sanchez explains. "Ninety days go by very quickly, especially when someone is focused on recovering from injuries."

New York law does provide certain extensions. Under CPLR Section 208, the three-year statute of limitations does not begin running for injured minors until they turn 18, giving them until their 21st birthday to file. In cases where the at-fault driver has no auto insurance, New York requires all drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage, providing a claims pathway even when the responsible party lacks insurance. Complex liability situations are common along high-traffic Queens corridors, including Queens Boulevard, Northern Boulevard, and Interstate 495.

Claims are handled in Queens County Civil Court for amounts up to $50,000 and in Queens County Supreme Court at 88-11 Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica for larger matters. The firm files no-fault applications, MV-104 reports, and personal injury lawsuits and represents clients at every stage of the process through trial.

For individuals recovering from injuries sustained in a Queens collision, understanding and meeting each filing deadline is essential to preserving the full range of compensation available under New York law.

About K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C.:

K L Sanchez Law Office, P.C. is a Queens-based personal injury law firm representing car accident victims throughout New York City. Led by attorney Keetick L. Sanchez, a Jackson Heights-based practice recognized as a Rising Star by Super Lawyers in 2022, the firm handles every aspect of car accident claims from initial filing through trial. Consultations are available in English and Spanish. For consultations, call (646) 701-7990.

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