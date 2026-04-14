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"SensePass patented payment tag for in-person NetSuite payments"Salora ERP and SensePass have partnered to move payments from a back-office workaround to a strategic financial workflow. By integrating a global Payment Orchestration Layer directly into NetSuite, businesses can now eliminate processor lock-in, lower fees, and maintain ERP integrity across every customer touchpoint.

At Salora ERP, partnerships matter. Not in the logo-swap, press-release sense, but in the very real, very practical "does this actually make NetSuite better for our clients?" sense. SensePass has quickly earned its place in that category.

SensePass isn't just another payment gateway bolted onto an ERP. They've built a platform that understands how modern businesses need to move money across processors, geographies, entities, and customer touchpoints. For those exploring the market, this NetSuite payment gateway guide explains how to move beyond rigid, legacy setups. More importantly, SensePass ensures that complexity lives inside NetSuite instead of around it. NetSuite stays the system of record. Payment activity stays connected to the underlying financial workflow.

The difference starts with their Payment Orchestration Layer. Most solutions lock businesses into a single processor. SensePass flips that model, connecting Oracle NetSuite to virtually any credit card processor globally while supporting Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), digital wallets, and cryptocurrency. Authorization, capture, and settlement data flow directly into the ERP in a way finance teams can actually trust.

That flexibility becomes especially meaningful in real-world scenarios:



Tokenizing payment methods through a secure link.

Taking EMV payments directly from a Sales Order. Running hybrid B2B/B2C flows simultaneously.



The practical outcome for finance teams is lower processing costs and stronger negotiation leverage. For leadership, payments become a controllable, strategic layer of the business.

Gil Levy and the SensePass team bring a rare mix of payments expertise and ERP fluency. They understand that NetSuite users don't just care about accepting payments; they care about control and auditability.

That mindset aligns with how Salora ERP operates. Salora ERP Chief Technical Architect, Brian Brown, and Chief Functional Architect, Nathan Garing, are the minds behind the NetSuite architecture and automation frameworks we bring to every engagement. When SensePass sits inside a NetSuite environment that Brian and Nathan have architected, payments stop being a workaround and start behaving like a first-class financial workflow.

That is what makes this partnership compelling. Strong payment orchestration paired with strong NetSuite architecture produces something real: lower fees, higher conversion, and a more scalable erp payments strategy overall.