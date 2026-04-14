Amanda Demanda: Lululemon PFAS Investigation Signals Litigation Risk For“Clean” Consumer Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new investigation by Ken Paxton into whether Lululemon Athletica, Inc, sold apparel containing Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances could mark a broader shift in how product liability cases are built and litigated, according to consumer safety attorney Amanda Demanda of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers.

The investigation is focused on whether Lululemon products contain PFAS, often referred to as“forever chemicals” because they persist in the environment and the human body and have been linked to cancer, endocrine disruption, and infertility. Lululemon has stated that it does not use PFAS in its products and that it phased out their use in certain applications in 2023.

According to Demanda, the significance of the investigation extends well beyond the presence or absence of any single chemical. She explains that these cases increasingly turn on the gap between what consumers are told and what companies can actually support with data, noting that when a product is marketed as clean or non-toxic, those statements are not just branding-they are representations that can be tested in court.

The timing of the investigation adds another layer of exposure. Lululemon has faced growing scrutiny in recent months over product quality concerns, increased competition, and questions about whether the brand has drifted from the innovation and reliability that once defined it. Demanda notes that when a company is already working to rebuild consumer trust, any challenge to product safety claims carries amplified legal and reputational risk.

From a litigation perspective, Demanda points to a clear trend: product liability cases are expanding beyond traditional defect claims into cases centered on marketing representations, internal testing, and supply chain oversight. She emphasizes that plaintiffs' lawyers are increasingly focused on what companies knew about potential risks, how those risks were evaluated, and whether they were disclosed to consumers in a meaningful way.

That shift also reflects a broader change in how responsibility is assigned. As Demanda explains, companies can no longer rely on distance from their suppliers as a defense. Courts are placing greater emphasis on the full lifecycle of a product, meaning that if harmful substances enter through sourcing, manufacturing, or treatment processes, liability does not stop upstream-it follows the product to the consumer.

The investigation by the Texas Attorney General's Office is expected to include a review of Lululemon's Restricted Substances List, testing protocols, and supply chain practices. Demanda notes that these same materials often become central evidence in product liability litigation, particularly in cases involving alleged chemical exposure or misrepresentation.

She adds that increasing scrutiny of loosely defined marketing terms such as“clean,”“non-toxic,” and“sustainable” is likely to drive future claims, as consumers continue to rely on those representations when making purchasing decisions. In her view, the legal system is already moving toward a standard where companies cannot define safety on their own terms if those definitions are used to influence consumer behavior.

About Amanda Demanda

Amanda Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of Florida's most visible law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.

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