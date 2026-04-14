UAE Investors Buy The Dip In AI And Software Stocks In Q1 2026

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Today's data-backed look at UAE retail investing shows a distinct tilt toward AI infrastructure and enterprise software in Q1 2026, as investors used a price dip to add exposure to select tech names. The analysis from eToro examines quarter-on-quarter changes in holders and the most-held stocks among UAE users, highlighting that software and AI hardware plays moved higher even amid broader market volatility and concerns about AI disruption. The findings suggest a disciplined approach: investors differentiate winners from laggards and focus on names they see as integral to the tech value chain and monetisation potential.

ServiceNow led Q1 2026 risers with a 125% jump in holders as the stock fell about 32% in the quarter, with headlines about AI partnerships contextualizing the move. AI infrastructure stocks posted strong holder gains: Super Micro Computer +65%, Micron +39%, and Oracle +38%. Micron was an exception to price declines, rising on stronger AI memory demand and limited new supply. NVIDIA remained the most-held stock; Amazon moved to second and Microsoft to fourth, while Tesla and Apple shifted positions in the top ranks. Top fallers included Twist Bioscience, Okta, CoreWeave, and BioMarin, reflecting mixed exposure across sectors.

Key pointsWhy it matters

The data indicate UAE investors are applying selective exposure to technology, using a price dip to anchor long-term bets in AI infrastructure and software. Even amid talk of the 'SaaSpocalypse' and geopolitical volatility, the flow of holders shows sustained conviction in names tied to AI deployment and monetisation potential, while investors differentiate winners from laggards. The pattern points to a focus on scale and earnings visibility rather than broad risk-off sentiment.

Watch for updates on ServiceNow's AI partnerships with OpenAI and Anthropic, cited in the report as context for investor activity. Monitor reactions to the Super Micro Computer event, including the co-founder's charges, and how it influences near-term sentiment. Track Micron's AI memory demand trajectory and supply dynamics as potential near-term drivers. Observe shifts in the top held mega-cap stocks (NVIDIA, Amazon, Microsoft) in upcoming quarterly data.

What to watch

Disclosure: The content below is a press release provided by the company or its PR representative. It is published for informational purposes.

UAE retail investors buy the dip on AI infrastructure and enterprise tech in Q1 despite 'SaaSpocalypse' fears

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – April 14, 2026: Against a backdrop of geopolitical conflict in the Gulf and rising investments in AI, retail investors increased their exposure to software and AI infrastructure stocks whose share prices have taken a hit in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest data from trading and investing platform, eToro.

eToro looked at which companies saw the largest proportional change in holders quarter-on-quarter (table 1) and also examined the 10 most held stocks on the platform among users based in the UAE (table 2).

Software and SaaS names featured prominently in the Q1 top risers list, suggesting UAE investors used the sector-wide sell-off to buy the dip. ServiceNow topped the list with a 125% jump in holders as its share price fell around 32% in Q1, although in the same quarter it announced partnerships with AI heavyweights OpenAI and Anthropic. Adobe ranked third (54% increase in holders) even as the stock came under pressure over concerns about its ability to defend its core software business against AI disruption. Shares were down about 25% by mid-March, along with news that the chief executive would step down, suggesting UAE investors were buying during the pullback.

AI infrastructure was another clear theme in Q1: Super Micro Computer (+65%) in second place, followed by Micron (+39%) in fifth, and Oracle (+38%) in sixth. Investors appear to have bought into a late-quarter sell-off with Super Micro Computer. The stock had traded largely sideways before tumbling 33% after US prosecutors charged the co-founder over an alleged scheme to smuggle Nvidia-powered servers to China. Oracle also fits the buy-the-dip theme. The stock has been volatile amid concerns about spending tied to its AI cloud expansion.

The standout exception was Micron, one of the few names in the group to post stock price gains over the quarter. The move was driven by stronger momentum from surging demand for AI memory chips and limited new supply.

Other Q1 risers spanned multiple sectors. Investors pushed e.l.f. Beauty to fourth place by increasing holdings 52%. They also drove gains in Duolingo, Gorilla Technology, Hims & Hers Health, and SoFi Technologies, highlighting interest in companies across digital education, IT services, telehealth, and fintech.

Q1's 'top fallers' list featured a mix of industries. Twist Bioscience Corporation led the pack with a 90% decrease in holders, followed by Okta (-49%) and CoreWeave (-47%). BioMarin Pharmaceuticals also saw a big decline, with holders down 35% QoQ.

The most widely held stocks were largely unchanged from last quarter, with only minor reshuffles in the top half. NVIDIA held onto first place, while Amazon rose to second, and Microsoft to fourth. Tesla slipped to third and Apple to fifth, while positions six to ten remain unchanged.

Table 1: Shows which stocks have seen the biggest proportional increase and decrease in holders on the eToro platform in the UAE, quarter-on-quarter.

Table 2: Shows stocks most widely held by eToro users in the UAE, and their position last quarter.

Notes:

Past performance is not an indication of future results.

The tables compare data from the eToro platform on the final day of Q1 2026 with the final day of Q4 2025. The data refers to funded accounts of eToro users in the UAE.

The data in the first table shows the 10 stocks that have seen the largest proportional increases and decreases in holders on the eToro platform quarter-on-quarter (Q1 2026 vs Q4 2025).

The data in the second table shows the top 10 most-held stock positions (open positions) by investors on the eToro platform at the end of Q1 2026. As the vast majority of stocks traded on eToro are real assets, this data does not include positions held as CFDs.

Stock price data from Yahoo Finance.

All data accurate as of after market close on 31 March 2026.

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