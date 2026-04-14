Tether Launches New Crypto Wallet

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Tether, issuer of the USDT (CRYPTO: $USDT) stablecoin, has launched a new cryptocurrency wallet aimed at making digital payments as easy as possible.

The new app, called "tether," allows users to hold and send stablecoins, gold-backed token XAUT (CRYPTO: $XAUT) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) across multiple blockchains.

Tether says its new wallet makes digital payments as easy as sending a message.

The crypto wallet from Tether removes long wallet addresses and replaces them with human-readable names such as "...."

Tether issues the $185 billion USDT stablecoin. The company says that more than 570 million users already interact with its technology, giving it a big base to access and build on.

With the new wallet, users control their private keys and sign transactions on their own devices.

Tether added that the new crypto wallet builds on its Wallet Development Kit, an open-source toolkit developed for third-party wallets that use Tether's infrastructure to enable digital

payments.

Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies pegged to an underlying asset, typically the U.S. dollar. Tether is privately held and its stock doesn't trade on a public exchange.