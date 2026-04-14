Kazakhstan Economy Grows In Q1

Kazakhstan's economy grew by 3% in the first quarter of 2026, according to official government data, AzerNEWS reports.

During the period from January to March 2026, real GDP expansion reached 3%. Authorities noted that this growth was largely driven by the non-resource sector, particularly manufacturing, transport, construction, and trade. Despite weaker external economic conditions, officials emphasized that the non-oil economy has demonstrated resilience and increasing competitiveness.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov highlighted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had previously instructed the government to ensure sustainable and high-quality economic growth. According to him, this goal is being pursued through industrial development, higher investment activity, and the modernization of production facilities.

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of diversifying the structure of the economy, reducing reliance on raw materials, and strengthening domestic industries to better withstand global market fluctuations.

Kazakhstan's ongoing diversification strategy is closely linked to its broader goal of becoming a key logistics and industrial hub in Central Asia. Major infrastructure projects-such as transport corridors connecting China and Europe-are increasingly positioning the country as a strategic transit bridge between East and West, which could further support long-term GDP stability and non-resource sector growth.