TECHSPO Philadelphia 2026 Unites Business, Tech And Marketing Leaders For High-Impact Expo

Philadelphia, PA - TECHSPO Philadelphia Technology Expo returns October 8-9, 2026, to the Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, uniting business leaders, technologists, marketers, and innovators for a high-impact, two-day showcase of next-generation digital technology.

Part of the globally recognized TECHSPO Event Series, TECHSPO Philadelphia 2026will feature cutting-edge Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech, and SaaS innovations, offering attendees hands-on access to the tools and platforms shaping the future of digital business worldwide.

Designed for professionals who demand results, TECHSPO Philadelphia delivers a fast-paced, experiential expo floor featuring live technology demonstrations, product launches, and direct engagement with solution providers driving transformation across industries.

“TECHSPO Philadelphia is where global innovation turns into real-world execution. This event delivers businesses direct access to the technologies, ideas, and high-value connections they need to accelerate growth, compete smarter, and stay ahead in an increasingly fast-moving digital economy.”

A key differentiator of TECHSPO Philadelphia is its co-location with DigiMarCon Philadelphia, a limited-attendance Digital Marketing, Media & Advertising Conference held alongside the expo. Together, the events create a powerful two-in-one experience, blending strategic education and inspiration with hands-on technology discovery and networking.

By bringing TECHSPO and DigiMarCon together, attendees gain unmatched value - strategy, innovation, and execution all under one roof, it's a global-caliber experience built for today's digital leaders.”

TECHSPO Philadelphia 2026 is expected to attract attendees and exhibitors from across America and international markets, reinforcing Philadelphia as a hub for technology, creativity, and innovation.

Registration is now open. For event details and passes, visit .

About TECHSPO Technology Expo

TECHSPO Technology Expo is a global technology event series held in major cities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and beyond. TECHSPO events bring together technology providers, brands, innovators, and professionals to showcase the latest advancements in Internet, Mobile, AdTech, MarTech, SaaS, and emerging technologies.

Known for its hands-on format and high-quality networking, TECHSPO enables attendees to see, test, and experience technologies while connecting directly with the companies and leaders driving digital transformation worldwide. The TECHSPO Event Series continues to serve as a trusted global platform for innovation, education, and business growth.

For more information on TECHSPO events worldwide, visit