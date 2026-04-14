Oil Price Dip Masks Looming Supply Issues

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) (Investorideas Newswire) a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including energy stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Oil prices have slipped on renewed hopes of US-Iran talks, but the real strain is still building due to delays in global supply chains, warns the CEO of one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations.

The warning from deVere Group's

The Strait of Hormuz remains at the centre of the risk. Around 20% of global oil consumption flows through this narrow passage, making it one of the most important energy chokepoints in the world. Even limited interference can have outsized consequences.

Higher insurance costs, longer routing times, and hesitation from shipping operators can all reduce effective supply. Even if barrels start moving, they will be moving with greater friction.

The lag between geopolitical events and real economic impact is a defining feature of energy markets. Refiners, distributors, and retailers rely on inventories and forward purchasing, which insulates end users temporarily from immediate shocks.

Businesses face a similar dynamic. Many companies hedge energy exposure or secure supply in advance, which delays the transmission of higher costs but does not eliminate it.

For investors, the current environment requires a distinction between short-term market moves and underlying fundamentals. Price action is being influenced by shifting expectations around diplomacy, while physical supply conditions are evolving more slowly.

Additional pressure is emerging from operational constraints tied to heightened geopolitical tension. Even without a full blockade, restrictions and uncertainty around Iranian-linked shipping are creating complexity across global trade flows.

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