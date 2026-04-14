Exagrid Announces Its Best Q1 Bookings And Revenue, With Double Digit Increase In Revenue YOY

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ExaGrid, the world's largest independent backup storage vendor providing Tiered Backup Storage with the most comprehensive security and AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery, today announced that it had a record quarter of bookings and revenue in the first quarter ending March 31, 2026, with double-digit revenue growth over Q1 of 2025.

In addition, ExaGrid remained P&L, EBITDA, and free cash flow positive for the 21st consecutive quarter. The company is 100% debt-free, demonstrating strong financial health as a company.

ExaGrid added 177 new customers in Q1 2026, including 80 six- and seven-figure new customer deals in the quarter. In February, ExaGrid hit a customer milestone with more than 5,000 active-installed upper mid-market to large enterprise customers using Tiered Backup Storage every day to protect their data.

Highlights of Q1 2026:

Strong competitive win rate at 80% for the quarter. Brought on 177 new customers. 80 six- and seven-figure new logo customer deals. Customer milestone: Over 5,000 organizations actively installed and using ExaGrid. Sales and support teams in 30 countries and customer installations in over 80 countries. 50% of the bookings came from outside of the United States. Company remains Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive over the last 21 quarters. ExaGrid replaced a record number of Dell Data Domain appliances in the quarter. ExaGrid added 4 all-flash SSD appliance models that scale to a full backup of over 17PB in a single system: EX90-SSD, EX135-SSD, EX270-SSD, EX540-SSD, with up to 32 appliances in a single scale-out system ExaGrid won the“Secondary Storage” award at the first annual StorageNewsletter Awards.

“Customers understand that simply using primary storage or older-architecture inline deduplication appliances as a backup storage target cannot meet today's requirements around ingest performance, restore performance, scalability, security, ransomware recovery, disaster recovery, and cost up front and over time. ExaGrid is the largest independent backup storage vendor in the world and our Tiered Backup Storage is extremely well-positioned to continue to replace outdated and weaker backup storage solutions,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features, including AI-Powered Retention Time-Lock to recover from a ransomware attack. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and forced product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

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