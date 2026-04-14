New Book Release: Vibrant's 'Artificial Intelligence Essentials' Simplifies AI, ML, And Generative AI For Professionals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vibrant Publishers announces the release of Artificial Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know (Artificial Intelligence Essentials), a structured and accessible guide designed to help professionals and curious learners understand the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence (AI). Written by Karthik Chandrakant, an AI and Data Science leader with over 14 years of experience across organizations such as Amazon, Mu Sigma, and Infogain, the book offers a balanced blend of conceptual clarity and real-world application. The book is now available on Amazon and at .

As artificial intelligence continues to transform industries, the demand for practical, accessible, and industry-relevant learning resources has grown significantly. Artificial Intelligence Essentials addresses this need through a structured journey that builds from core AI fundamentals to advanced applications.

The book begins with essential concepts in machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), natural language processing (NLP), and computer vision, before progressing into advanced areas such as generative AI and large language models (LLMs). Across its eight chapters, it presents a clear progression through key domains, including neural networks, NLP pipelines, computer vision applications, and modern AI techniques driving today's innovation. Complementing these technical areas is a strong focus on ethical AI, covering critical topics such as bias, transparency, governance, and responsible AI deployment.

Key highlights of the book include:

◾ A structured introduction to AI fundamentals, including ML, DL, NLP, and computer vision

◾ In-depth coverage of generative AI, prompt engineering, and LLMs

◾ Insights into ethical AI, governance, and responsible innovation

◾ Exclusive access to online resources featuring interview questions on deep learning and machine learning, as well as scenario-based questions on AI leadership and strategy.

Reflecting on the purpose of the book, author Karthik Chandrakant notes,“AI is no longer just a tool for engineers-it's a capability leaders must understand to drive innovation, strategy, and long-term value.” Chandrakant brings deep industry expertise to the subject, having led high-impact AI and data science initiatives across global organizations. He currently heads the Data Science vertical at Imarticus Learning, where he focuses on building AI capabilities and mentoring the next generation of AI professionals.

What distinguishes the book is its emphasis on application and structured thinking. Rather than focusing solely on tools or theory, the book helps readers understand how AI systems work and how to approach real-world problems using practical examples and structured explanations. This practical orientation has already resonated with industry leaders. Mani Garlapati, Sr. Technical Program Manager at Google, notes that the book“breaks down complex architectures into actionable insights,” making it valuable for both beginners and experienced professionals seeking to stay current with advances in the field of AI.

Designed as a progressive learning resource, the book helps readers gradually build strong foundations in AI. Kalpit Bhawalkar, Head of AI at Konverge AI, highlights its effectiveness as a learning resource, observing that it“moves up the ladder of complexity of concepts necessary for anybody wanting to be an AI Engineer,” while emphasizing the importance of its real-world examples in reinforcing practical understanding.

The book's instructional design further strengthens its impact in academic and professional settings. Karl R. LaPan, Director at UF Innovate | Accelerate, University of Florida, describes the text as offering“a systematic, instructor-ready framework that prepares students for meaningful AI use in professional settings,” noting its emphasis on applied decision-making and principled thinking over superficial tool-based learning.

With its combination of structured learning, real-world relevance, and strategic perspective, Artificial Intelligence Essentials serves as a comprehensive resource for students, professionals, and decision-makers seeking to build meaningful AI capabilities.

Artificial Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management Series, which aims to simplify complex topics and provide actionable knowledge for learners, professionals, and decision-makers. With its accessible yet rigorous approach, the book serves as a valuable resource for anyone looking to understand, implement, or lead AI-driven initiatives.

About the Author

Karthik Chandrakant is a visionary AI and Data Science leader with 14+ years of global experience at Amazon, Mu Sigma, and Infogain. He specializes in Generative AI, NLP, and ML, and has built high-impact AI teams and solutions across industries. A TEDx speaker and visiting faculty at IIM Lucknow, he remains committed to his core mission: bridging the gap between AI theory and business impact and preparing the next generation of AI-first thinkers and problem-solvers.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles, as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers

Vibrant Publishers is a Colorado-based book publishing house founded in 2001 that focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Artificial Intelligence Essentials You Always Wanted to Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636516387

Hardback - 9781636516400

E-Book - 9781636516394