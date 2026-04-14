Buffbuff Launches UID-Based ZZZ Top-Up Service For Faster Monochrome And Polychrome Refills

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuffBuff has introduced a UID-based top-up service for Zenless Zone Zero (ZZZ), designed to simplify in-game currency purchases and provide faster refills during active banner cycles.

As Zenless Zone Zero continues to attract more players, demand for reliable top-up options has grown, particularly during limited-time events where timing can directly impact pull outcomes. Even a small gap in currency can make the difference between securing a character and missing a banner window.

Why Reliable Top-Up Options Matter During Banner Cycles

In Zenless Zone Zero, progression within banner cycles often comes down to timing and resource management. Players typically aim to convert their available currency into a specific number of pulls without falling short at critical moments.

The game's currency structure is relatively straightforward. Monochrome converts into Polychrome at a 1:1 rate, and each pull, whether for a Master Tape or an Encrypted Master Tape, requires 160 Polychromes. This system makes it easier to plan around specific pull targets, particularly during limited-time banners.

Because of this, access to fast and reliable top-up options becomes particularly important during limited-time banners. Even a small shortfall can determine whether a player secures a featured Agent or misses out just before reaching pity.

How BuffBuff Supports ZZZ Top-Up