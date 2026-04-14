Rajasthan CM Announces 200 Ambedkar E-Libraries, Coaching Centre In Jaipur​

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, April 14 (IANS) Marking the 135th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday announced a major push toward digital education and social empowerment by establishing 200 Ambedkar E-Libraries in urban areas across the state.​

Addressing a state-level programme in Jaipur, the Chief Minister said the initiative aims to expand access to knowledge and digital resources, particularly for backward and deprived sections, in line with Baba Saheb's vision of social justice and equality.

He also announced the setting up of an Ambedkar Residential Coaching Centre at Ambedkar Peeth in Mundla (Jaipur) to support students preparing for competitive examinations.​

Sharma emphasised that the government is committed to uplifting the last person in the queue by ensuring equitable access to education and opportunities. ​

Inspired by Ambedkar's ideals, he said the state is working on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayas, focusing on inclusive growth and empowerment.​

Highlighting the broader vision, he noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, welfare schemes are effectively reaching marginalised communities, contributing to their socio-economic development.​

The proposed Ambedkar E-Libraries are expected to serve as modern knowledge hubs, providing students and youth with access to digital learning tools, online study material, and career resources. ​

The residential coaching centre at Mundla will further strengthen academic support for aspirants from underprivileged backgrounds.​

During the programme, the Chief Minister also transferred Rs 1,363 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer to beneficiaries of pension schemes and the Palanhar Yojana. ​

He inaugurated 10 hostel buildings, laid foundation stones for 17 others, and virtually opened a library at the 'Swayamsiddha' complex in Jamdoli.​

An AI-based initiative, 'Help Desk Samadhan Saathi', was also launched. Additionally, assistive devices were distributed to Divyangjan, financial aid was given under the Kanyadan Yojana, and meritorious students under the Chief Minister Anupreti Coaching Scheme were felicitated. ​

Sharma highlighted progress in education and welfare schemes, noting significant financial support for students under post-matric scholarship programmes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Most Backward Classes.​

He reiterated that the government is working toward holistic development through the spirit of Antyodaya. ​

Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Avinash Gehlot also addressed the gathering, stating that the government is committed to realising Ambedkar's vision through impactful social security and welfare schemes.​

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, along with several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior officials.​