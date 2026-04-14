Imanage To Unveil Major Platform Advancement At Connectlive 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Annual customer conference to feature reimagined user experience, governance and workflow enhancements and a preview of the next era of AI-powered knowledge work

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM, today announced that ConnectLive 2026 will serve as the stage for a significant platform evolution - one that reimagines how legal and knowledge teams work, collaborate, and harness the institutional knowledge they've spent decades building. The annual conference, taking place in Chicago in May and London in June, will bring together hundreds of technology, governance and innovation leaders, and knowledge workers for an exclusive first look at the next evolution of the iManage platform.

"For over 30 years, iManage has been the system of record where the work product of the world's leading legal teams and knowledge work organizations lives. The industry is now at an inflection point: from systems that store knowledge to systems that actively surface and act on it - natively, with AI at the core,” said Neil Araujo, CEO at iManage.“Robust document management in a secure, governed framework remains core to what our customers expect, but AI changes what's now possible - and iManage is uniquely placed to lead that transition. The depth of context we hold, the trust our customers place in us, and the expertise we've accumulated together: that's what we're now activating. What we're announcing at ConnectLive is what we're building to elevate the next decade of knowledge work.”

At ConnectLive, iManage will unveil its vision for the next frontier of AI-powered knowledge work: a future where the governed knowledge your organization has accumulated over years becomes a powerful competitive asset. The first step in realizing that vision debuts at the event - significant enhancements to the platform's user experience, interface design, and everyday workflows, built in close collaboration with customers and shaped by their feedback. Attendees can experience the new capabilities firsthand through live demos and breakout sessions.

Built in Partnership with our Community

The platform advancements have been built in close collaboration with customers - global law firms, in-house legal teams, and professional services organizations - to understand the friction points holding legal teams back and the capabilities that would most meaningfully change how they work. That collaboration has been central to every design decision, workflow enhancement, and AI capability being unveiled at the conference.

The result is a platform that works the way legal and knowledge teams do - and helps them move confidently toward an AI-enabled future where institutional knowledge finally works as hard as the people who created it.

What Attendees Can Expect at ConnectLive

ConnectLive 2026 is designed for technology leaders and practitioners at every stage of the AI journey, with three focused session tracks:



Platform Foundations and Governance: The foundation needed to leverage AI safely at scale: how to structure, govern, and manage knowledge.

Knowledge and AI in Practice: Practical guidance on the AI capabilities already changing how teams discover, synthesize, and act on knowledge - grounded in what's working across the iManage community today. AI and the Agentic Journey: AI is moving from answering to executing. Examine what the agentic future will require and understand how iManage is building toward it.



Beyond the keynotes, attendees can explore the full breadth of the iManage platform firsthand - from improved integration with Microsoft 365 enabling new ways to drive internal and external collaboration to leveraging advanced AI capabilities to facilitate tabular review and document analysis - and connect with iManage's partner ecosystem. Attendees also will get a first look at iManage's AI governance roadmap, featuring highly requested controls over how AI is applied across clients and matters, along with new capabilities for monitoring and reporting on agent activity.

Many of the enhancements announced at ConnectLive will move into early access shortly after the event, giving customers a first opportunity to get hands-on with the new platform capabilities before broader availability later this year.

Register for ConnectLive 2026

ConnectLive 2026 will take place in Chicago on May 19-20 and London on June 9-10. Registration is now open. Attendees will be among the first to experience the future of iManage firsthand - with exclusive access to product announcements, deep-dive sessions, and direct conversations with the iManage product and engineering teams.

To register and learn more, visit .

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge WorkTM. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit to learn more.

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Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

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