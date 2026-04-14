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Six Arab Foreign Ministers Coordinate on Maintaining US–Iran Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from six Arab countries have held a series of telephone consultations focused on maintaining the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, according to reports.
The discussions involved top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan, and centered on reinforcing the truce that has been in place since April 8, as well as encouraging renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.
According to statements from the Saudi Foreign Ministry, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan conducted separate calls on Tuesday with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
He also received calls on Monday from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the ministry said.
The conversations covered recent regional developments, their broader implications, and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening stability and security across the region.
In a separate statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said that Sheikh Mohammed and bin Farhan reviewed the latest situation, particularly the US-Iran ceasefire, stressing the importance of preserving it to support regional security and stability.
The discussions involved top diplomats from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan, and centered on reinforcing the truce that has been in place since April 8, as well as encouraging renewed diplomatic engagement between Washington and Tehran.
According to statements from the Saudi Foreign Ministry, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan conducted separate calls on Tuesday with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.
He also received calls on Monday from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, the ministry said.
The conversations covered recent regional developments, their broader implications, and ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening stability and security across the region.
In a separate statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said that Sheikh Mohammed and bin Farhan reviewed the latest situation, particularly the US-Iran ceasefire, stressing the importance of preserving it to support regional security and stability.
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