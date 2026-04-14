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Macron Pushes for De-escalation in Phone Talks with Iran, US Leaders
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday he pressed for renewed diplomacy and de-escalation during separate calls with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian and U.S. President Donald Trump, as tensions continue to mount.
In a statement posted on the U.S.-based social platform X, Macron emphasized the need to restart stalled negotiations and address rising friction.
"I urged the resumption of the negotiations suspended in Islamabad, the clearing up of misunderstandings, and the avoidance of any further escalation," Macron wrote on the US social media platform X.
He also underscored the importance of maintaining a ceasefire across the region, stressing broader geographic inclusion.
"He reiterated that the ceasefire must be strictly respected by all parties "and that it include Lebanon.""
Highlighting global economic and security concerns, Macron called for the immediate reopening of a critical maritime route.
"It is equally important that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened unconditionally, without restrictions or tolls, as soon as possible. Under these conditions, negotiations should be able to resume quickly, with the support of the key parties concerned," Macron added.
In a statement posted on the U.S.-based social platform X, Macron emphasized the need to restart stalled negotiations and address rising friction.
"I urged the resumption of the negotiations suspended in Islamabad, the clearing up of misunderstandings, and the avoidance of any further escalation," Macron wrote on the US social media platform X.
He also underscored the importance of maintaining a ceasefire across the region, stressing broader geographic inclusion.
"He reiterated that the ceasefire must be strictly respected by all parties "and that it include Lebanon.""
Highlighting global economic and security concerns, Macron called for the immediate reopening of a critical maritime route.
"It is equally important that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened unconditionally, without restrictions or tolls, as soon as possible. Under these conditions, negotiations should be able to resume quickly, with the support of the key parties concerned," Macron added.
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