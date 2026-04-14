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Gaza’s Health Ministry Reports Three Deaths as Truce Violations Continue
(MENAFN) The Gaza Health Ministry reported on Tuesday that three Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire within the past 24 hours, describing the incident as part of ongoing breaches of a fragile ceasefire that has been in place since October of last year, according to reports.
In its daily update, the ministry said hospitals received three bodies and treated 11 people wounded, without giving further details about the circumstances of the incident.
With these latest deaths, the ministry said the total number of Palestinians killed since Oct. 8, 2023 has risen to 72,336, while 172,213 others have been injured.
Despite a ceasefire that officially began on Oct. 10, 2025, authorities in Gaza say Israeli forces have continued military actions, including shelling, gunfire, and incursions, according to the Gaza government media office cited in reports.
Officials also stated that 757 people have been killed and 2,111 injured since the ceasefire came into effect.
The reported violations have persisted even after the United States announced in mid-January the start of a second phase of the agreement, amid continued international calls for compliance and the delivery of agreed humanitarian aid such as food, medical supplies, and shelter materials.
According to estimates attributed to the United Nations, nearly 90% of civilian infrastructure in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed during the war, with reconstruction costs projected at around $70 billion.
In its daily update, the ministry said hospitals received three bodies and treated 11 people wounded, without giving further details about the circumstances of the incident.
With these latest deaths, the ministry said the total number of Palestinians killed since Oct. 8, 2023 has risen to 72,336, while 172,213 others have been injured.
Despite a ceasefire that officially began on Oct. 10, 2025, authorities in Gaza say Israeli forces have continued military actions, including shelling, gunfire, and incursions, according to the Gaza government media office cited in reports.
Officials also stated that 757 people have been killed and 2,111 injured since the ceasefire came into effect.
The reported violations have persisted even after the United States announced in mid-January the start of a second phase of the agreement, amid continued international calls for compliance and the delivery of agreed humanitarian aid such as food, medical supplies, and shelter materials.
According to estimates attributed to the United Nations, nearly 90% of civilian infrastructure in Gaza has been damaged or destroyed during the war, with reconstruction costs projected at around $70 billion.
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