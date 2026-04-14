Dayhoff Health Reports 330× Increase In Microbiome Processing Speed Through AMD GPU Acceleration

MENAFN - GetNews) "GPU and Genomics Breakthrough"Dayhoff Health and AMD publish a joint white paper documenting up to 330× faster microbiome processing, 13–22× faster whole genome sequencing, and 18–28× faster single-cell sequencing using AMD RadeonTM AI PRO R9700 GPUs. Results support high-throughput clinical genomics for healthcare systems, research institutions, and enterprise wellness programs. Full white paper available on AMD and Dayhoffhealth.

DALLAS, TX - April 14, 2026 - Dayhoff Health, a clinical microbiome and genomics platform delivering AI-enhanced bioinformatics insights, today announced the publication of a joint white paper with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) demonstrating a 330× increase in microbiome processing speed enabled by AMD GPU acceleration.

The white paper evaluates production genomics workloads across microbiome analysis, whole genome sequencing (WGS), and single-cell sequencing (SCS) using AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 GPUs powered by the ROCm software platform and HIP-optimized workflows. Testing was conducted using active genomics pipelines designed to process high volumes of microbiome and sequencing data.

Key findings from the report include:



330× acceleration in microbiome analysis processing

13–22× acceleration in whole genome sequencing workflows

18–28× acceleration in single-cell sequencing analysis

Sustained high memory bandwidth utilization supporting large database queries Greater throughput capacity for high-volume testing programs



The 330× acceleration in microbiome processing significantly reduces the time required to generate and deliver report results. Faster compute performance enables increased throughput, supports bulk microbiome testing programs, and improves operational efficiency for healthcare systems, research institutions, and enterprise wellness initiatives.

Dayhoff Health's genomics infrastructure integrates AMD GPU acceleration into its end-to-end bioinformatics platform, which includes sample intake, genomic analysis, and secure data handling, supported by CLIA-certified laboratory operations and HIPAA-compliant workflows.

“Accelerated processing fundamentally changes how microbiome and genomics data can be delivered to healthcare programs,” said Roozbeh Ebbadi, CEO of Dayhoff Health.“Through our collaboration with AMD, we have demonstrated that high-volume microbiome analysis can be completed with dramatically reduced turnaround time while increasing throughput and improving infrastructure efficiency.”

The white paper also details performance gains in whole-genome sequencing and single-cell sequencing workflows, highlighting the role of GPU architecture and memory bandwidth in supporting compute-intensive bioinformatics tasks. The findings support broader adoption of GPU-accelerated genomics processing in clinical, research, and population health environments.

Dayhoff Health provides microbiome testing and genomic analysis solutions to healthcare systems, enterprise wellness programs, research institutions, and population health initiatives. Its AI-enhanced bioinformatics platform is designed to support preventive health, research validation, and scalable program deployment.

The full white paper is available for download here.

About Dayhoff Health

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dayhoff Health, a division of Dayhoff Technologies, is a clinical microbiome and genomics platform delivering AI-enhanced bioinformatics insights for preventive health, research, and population-level wellness programs. The company's GPU-accelerated infrastructure supports high-throughput microbiome analysis, whole genome sequencing, and single-cell sequencing workflows through CLIA-certified laboratory operations and HIPAA-compliant data management.

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