Basis Integrates Protected By Mediaocean To Deliver AI-Driven, Real-Time Media Quality & Performance Signals Into Campaign Activation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Protected Verification, Attention, and Quality Optimization Integrated Directly into Basis to Help Marketers Reduce Waste and Improve Outcomes

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis and Mediaocean today announced a direct integration between Basis and Protected by Mediaocean, bringing AI-driven media quality, brand safety, and attention signals directly into campaign activation workflows. In the opening phase of their strategic, multi-pronged partnership, the companies are introducing a more intelligent, performance-based approach to media quality, verification, and optimization.

This latest integration builds on the companies' shared vision to unify planning, activation, ordering, trafficking, execution, quality, measurement, and finance across the media lifecycle. With Protected now integrated into media workflows in Basis, marketers can seamlessly apply advanced media quality controls and real-time verification directly within their activation environment-ensuring campaigns reach real people in high-quality environments, while maximizing performance and minimizing waste.

“Advertisers need control, clarity, and simplicity across an increasingly complex media landscape. Together, Mediaocean and Basis are removing friction in our industry to bring higher quality decision-making and performance into a single, connected workflow,” said Mike Hoyle, chief product officer, Basis.“By unifying the ecosystem, we are making it easier for advertisers to activate media with confidence to maximize outcomes.”

Unlike traditional verification solutions that rely on rigid blocking or static rules, Protected introduces a more adaptive, performance-led approach. Its pre-bid intelligence is continuously informed by real-time post-bid data, creating a live feedback loop that adapts targeting decisions based on actual performance. This approach improves precision and reduces wasted spend without sacrificing scale.

Through the integration, marketers can:



Apply dynamic, customizable brand safety, fraud, and quality controls directly within Basis

Leverage attention, viewability, and supply intelligence data to prioritize high-quality inventory

Reduce wasted spend from invalid traffic, MFA sites, and low-quality placements Optimize campaigns dynamically based on live performance and engagement signals



“Media quality shouldn't come at the expense of performance, or vice versa,” said Sara Maskivish, SVP, Market Enablement – Verification, Protected by Mediaocean.“With this integration, we're bringing a new model to market that connects verification directly to outcomes, using AI-driven, real-time intelligence to help marketers make smarter decisions and get more from every impression.”

Basis is an integrated cross-channel media orchestration and connectivity platform that automates the most important phases of the entire campaign lifecycle. Its enterprise AI system empowers marketers through a suite of applications for planning and operations across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels.

This milestone marks the first step in the Basis x Mediaocean partnership, which aims to eliminate fragmentation across the media lifecycle and create the foundation for AI-driven automation and optimization at scale. Future phases of the integration will continue to expand connectivity across Mediaocean's platforms, including Prisma and Innovid, further aligning all aspects of advertising management into a single, intelligent workflow.

About Basis

Basis is solving the advertising industry's biggest problems with a foundational software platform that connects every channel, every workflow, and every financial system into one governed operating system. With AI-driven media planning and management capabilities, Basis is a unified command center for agencies and brands. It creates capacity for media teams through integrated applications specialized in planning, operations, reporting, and financial reconciliation across programmatic, publisher-direct, search, and social channels. Basis empowers leaders with AI-powered efficiency and productivity -- driving financial success for their organizations. Renowned for its dedication to both employees and customers, Basis creates more seamless operations and fosters a happier, more engaged workforce. Learn more at .

About Protected by Mediaocean

Protected by Mediaocean represents a fundamental shift in ad verification. Unlike traditional verification vendors that operate with rigid, one-size-fits-all approaches, Protected puts control back in the hands of both buyers and sellers who know their businesses best. Built on the principle that business is about calculated risks, Protected offers verification on a dial. This allows advertisers to set verification levels that fuel performance rather than fear, while giving publishers and platforms the transparency and protection needed to ensure clean supply and avoid unexpected deductions. As part of Mediaocean, alongside Prisma and Innovid, Protected leverages decades of media technology expertise to deliver customizable protection that adapts to each party's unique risk tolerance and business goals across both demand and supply sides. This isn't about dictating what's right or wrong; it's about empowering smart business decisions with the data and flexibility needed to optimize for sustainable growth throughout the entire ecosystem.

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is powering the future of the advertising ecosystem with technology that empowers brands and agencies to deliver impactful omnichannel marketing experiences. With over $200 billion in annualized ad spend running through its software products, Mediaocean deploys AI and automation to optimize investments and outcomes. The company's advertising infrastructure and ad tech tools are used by more than 100,000 people across the globe. Mediaocean owns and operates Prisma, the industry's trusted system of record for media management and finance, Innovid, the leading independent ad tech platform for creative, delivery, measurement, and optimization, as well as Protected by Mediaocean, an integrated solution for ad verification and brand safety. Visit for more information.

Press Contacts

Meg Coyle

...

Anthony Loredo

...

917-573-4157

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: