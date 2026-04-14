Delinea To Host Its Inaugural Delinea Edge Customer Conference In 2027

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Security leaders and practitioners will convene to gain a measurable advantage against AI-driven identity threats

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea, the identity security control plane that secures access across human, machine, and AI identities, today announced Delinea Edge, its inaugural flagship customer conference, taking place March 10-12, 2027, in Orlando, Florida. The event will bring together security leaders and practitioners from around the world to gain practical strategies and hands-on expertise to secure modern identities in increasingly AI-driven environments.

As identity becomes the primary attack surface for modern enterprises, organizations face mounting pressure to reduce risk while enabling innovation and automation. According to Delinea's 2026 Identity Security Report, 90% of organizations report at least one identity visibility gap, underscoring the operational challenges security teams face as identity environments grow more complex. Delinea Edge is designed to help customers stay ahead of identity-driven threats, not just respond to them, reinforcing Delinea's role in advancing modern identity security.

“Identity has become the control plane through which every access decision, AI action, and enterprise risk flows,” said Josh DeLong, Chief Customer Officer at Delinea.“Edge exists because our customers need a place to close the gap between where their identity security programs are today and where the threat environment is heading.”

Delinea Edge combines strategic insight, hands-on technical enablement from Delinea product and engineering teams, and peer exchange across three days. Sessions will explore emerging identity security practices, including securing non-human identities, governing AI-driven access, and operationalizing just-in-time and runtime authorization across modern infrastructure. The event is designed to deliver practical customer outcomes, ensuring attendees leave not just informed, but equipped with capabilities they can operationalize immediately.

Registration details and session information will be announced later this summer at:

About Delinea

Delinea is the identity security control plane enterprises trust to secure access across human, machine, and AI identities in on-prem, multi-cloud, and dynamic environments. Built for the AI era, Delinea continuously discovers identities, analyzes risk, and enforces least-privilege access in real time through just-in-time runtime authorization. By replacing static privileges with contextual, policy-based access decisions, Delinea helps organizations reduce risk, simplify governance, and move toward Zero Standing Privilege. Easy to deploy and built to scale, Delinea enables security teams to maintain control without slowing down the business, with deployment in weeks, not months, up to 90% fewer resources required, and 99.995% uptime. Learn more at Delinea.

CONTACT: Media Contact Justin Ordman Corporate Communications Director...