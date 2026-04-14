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Australia Says Hormuz Must Stay Open Amid Global Fuel Concerns
(MENAFN) Australia’s Defense Minister Richard Marles said on Tuesday that Canberra is “deeply invested” in ensuring the Strait of Hormuz remains open as global shipping disruptions continue to affect fuel supplies.
He said Australia is working with international partners on efforts related to the strategic waterway and on how it can best contribute to maintaining maritime stability, according to remarks reported by a media outlet.
“We’re deeply invested in having an open Strait of Hormuz and the global fuel supply chain return to normality,” he said.
Marles added that Australia’s involvement would depend on conditions on the ground and developments surrounding the ceasefire situation. “We really need to see what plays out throughout the remainder of the ceasefire and as to what the circumstances are in the Strait of Hormuz, which would allow some effort to begin,” he said.
He also indicated that Australia would only consider participation in efforts to reopen the strait if a ceasefire becomes permanent.
Australia is expected to attend a summit hosted by the United Kingdom and France later this week, where discussions will focus on maritime security and protecting shipping routes in the region.
The comments come as access to the Strait of Hormuz—through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass—has been heavily disrupted since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February, leading to increased tensions and broader concerns over energy security.
He said Australia is working with international partners on efforts related to the strategic waterway and on how it can best contribute to maintaining maritime stability, according to remarks reported by a media outlet.
“We’re deeply invested in having an open Strait of Hormuz and the global fuel supply chain return to normality,” he said.
Marles added that Australia’s involvement would depend on conditions on the ground and developments surrounding the ceasefire situation. “We really need to see what plays out throughout the remainder of the ceasefire and as to what the circumstances are in the Strait of Hormuz, which would allow some effort to begin,” he said.
He also indicated that Australia would only consider participation in efforts to reopen the strait if a ceasefire becomes permanent.
Australia is expected to attend a summit hosted by the United Kingdom and France later this week, where discussions will focus on maritime security and protecting shipping routes in the region.
The comments come as access to the Strait of Hormuz—through which a significant portion of global oil shipments pass—has been heavily disrupted since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran in late February, leading to increased tensions and broader concerns over energy security.
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