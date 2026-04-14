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Arab Nations Coordinate Diplomacy to Reinforce US-Iran Truce
(MENAFN) The foreign ministers of six Arab nations conducted a flurry of phone calls Tuesday and Monday to map out strategies for preserving the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran, as regional anxiety over a potential collapse of the truce continues to mount.
Senior diplomats from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan centered their discussions on reinforcing the truce — in effect since April 8 — and breathing new life into stalled negotiations between the two powers.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan spoke by phone with UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed. He also received separate calls Monday from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to the ministry.
The Saudi statement said the exchanges covered regional developments and their broader implications, as well as diplomatic pathways to reinforce both regional and international security and stability.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry said Sheikh Mohammed and bin Farhan reviewed the latest developments — with particular focus on the US-Iran ceasefire — stressing the urgency of upholding it to safeguard regional stability. They emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination and intensifying joint efforts to halt escalation, paving the way to address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and ultimately reaching a final agreement that achieves lasting peace, the Qatari statement said.
Doha added that Sheikh Mohammed held parallel discussions with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, with both sides reaffirming identical positions on the matter.
The UAE Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said Abdullah bin Zayed discussed the two-week truce with his Kuwaiti counterpart, underscoring the need for unified international efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.
The diplomatic flurry follows rare direct US-Iran talks held in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday — part of broader attempts to bring an end to the conflict ignited after Washington and Israel launched a joint offensive against Tehran on Feb. 28. Iran subsequently responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf states hosting American military personnel. Those weekend negotiations, however, broke off early Sunday without any agreement.
Senior diplomats from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, and Jordan centered their discussions on reinforcing the truce — in effect since April 8 — and breathing new life into stalled negotiations between the two powers.
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan spoke by phone with UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Tuesday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry confirmed. He also received separate calls Monday from Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, according to the ministry.
The Saudi statement said the exchanges covered regional developments and their broader implications, as well as diplomatic pathways to reinforce both regional and international security and stability.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry said Sheikh Mohammed and bin Farhan reviewed the latest developments — with particular focus on the US-Iran ceasefire — stressing the urgency of upholding it to safeguard regional stability. They emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination and intensifying joint efforts to halt escalation, paving the way to address the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and ultimately reaching a final agreement that achieves lasting peace, the Qatari statement said.
Doha added that Sheikh Mohammed held parallel discussions with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, with both sides reaffirming identical positions on the matter.
The UAE Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said Abdullah bin Zayed discussed the two-week truce with his Kuwaiti counterpart, underscoring the need for unified international efforts to establish lasting peace in the region.
The diplomatic flurry follows rare direct US-Iran talks held in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday — part of broader attempts to bring an end to the conflict ignited after Washington and Israel launched a joint offensive against Tehran on Feb. 28. Iran subsequently responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf states hosting American military personnel. Those weekend negotiations, however, broke off early Sunday without any agreement.
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