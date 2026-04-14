403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mangomolo Enhances Its End-to-End Multimedia Platform for Broadcasters to Drive Audience Engagement and Retention
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) Updates to the OTT and editorial ecosystem enable seamless, cross-platform content experiences that simplify access, increase engagement, and strengthen viewer loyalty.
Dubai, UAE, 14th April 2026: Mangomolo, a world-leading full-service OTT video platform provider, has enhanced its multimedia ecosystem, and expanded its platform intelligence and personalisation capabilities with AI developments and integrations. These updates enable broadcasters to deliver more engaging, connected digital experiences for modern audiences.
The latest enhancements include:
•AI-powered personalisation and localisation tools – deliver more relevant content recommendations, increasing viewer engagement and retention.
•Faster video processing – reduces latency and improves playback quality, ensuring a smoother viewing experience.
•Smart Workflow Integration – links editorial and media operations seamlessly, enhancing collaboration and reducing bottlenecks across departments.
Mangomolo’s solution has been strengthened in response to evolving local content consumption. Demand for regional news and media is pushing broadcasters to deliver high-quality digital experiences while maintaining operational efficiency. These updates place the user experience at the centre, delivering a unified, intuitive journey across multi-platform OTT environments while boosting operational agility.
“Our platform lets audiences move seamlessly between news, video, and audio, while editorial and production teams retain control over their own workflows,” said Wissam Sabbagh, CEO of Mangomolo. “The close integration of these systems ensures a smooth experience for viewers and simplifies the way teams manage content.”
Mangomolo’s ecosystem provides collaborative editorial tools that enable teams to work efficiently across departments and workflows, improving coordination and accelerating content delivery. Built on a cloud-based SaaS architecture, it enables broadcasters to aggregate, curate, and distribute content through a fully integrated system, ensuring scalability, flexibility, and a consistent user experience across all platforms.
For broadcasters, this unified approach translates into faster time-to-market, reduced operational complexity, and the ability to launch fully integrated digital hubs that better serve local communities. For audiences, it means easier access to relevant content, fewer barriers between formats, and a more cohesive and engaging viewing experience.
“There is a massive opportunity for broadcasters to reposition their content to meet the needs of digital native audiences. Our team understood broadcaster challenges and evolved the solution, enabling Mangomolo to innovate in digital experience and better support local content in an OTT-centric world,” said John Tarakdjian, Managing Director of Mangomolo.
Mangomolo's enterprise-grade OTT platform caters to a diverse clientele, including prominent broadcasters and platforms such as the South African Broadcasting Corporation and NoorPlay. These latest updates will be followed by further enhancements set to be unveiled throughout 2026, supporting public broadcasters across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Dubai, UAE, 14th April 2026: Mangomolo, a world-leading full-service OTT video platform provider, has enhanced its multimedia ecosystem, and expanded its platform intelligence and personalisation capabilities with AI developments and integrations. These updates enable broadcasters to deliver more engaging, connected digital experiences for modern audiences.
The latest enhancements include:
•AI-powered personalisation and localisation tools – deliver more relevant content recommendations, increasing viewer engagement and retention.
•Faster video processing – reduces latency and improves playback quality, ensuring a smoother viewing experience.
•Smart Workflow Integration – links editorial and media operations seamlessly, enhancing collaboration and reducing bottlenecks across departments.
Mangomolo’s solution has been strengthened in response to evolving local content consumption. Demand for regional news and media is pushing broadcasters to deliver high-quality digital experiences while maintaining operational efficiency. These updates place the user experience at the centre, delivering a unified, intuitive journey across multi-platform OTT environments while boosting operational agility.
“Our platform lets audiences move seamlessly between news, video, and audio, while editorial and production teams retain control over their own workflows,” said Wissam Sabbagh, CEO of Mangomolo. “The close integration of these systems ensures a smooth experience for viewers and simplifies the way teams manage content.”
Mangomolo’s ecosystem provides collaborative editorial tools that enable teams to work efficiently across departments and workflows, improving coordination and accelerating content delivery. Built on a cloud-based SaaS architecture, it enables broadcasters to aggregate, curate, and distribute content through a fully integrated system, ensuring scalability, flexibility, and a consistent user experience across all platforms.
For broadcasters, this unified approach translates into faster time-to-market, reduced operational complexity, and the ability to launch fully integrated digital hubs that better serve local communities. For audiences, it means easier access to relevant content, fewer barriers between formats, and a more cohesive and engaging viewing experience.
“There is a massive opportunity for broadcasters to reposition their content to meet the needs of digital native audiences. Our team understood broadcaster challenges and evolved the solution, enabling Mangomolo to innovate in digital experience and better support local content in an OTT-centric world,” said John Tarakdjian, Managing Director of Mangomolo.
Mangomolo's enterprise-grade OTT platform caters to a diverse clientele, including prominent broadcasters and platforms such as the South African Broadcasting Corporation and NoorPlay. These latest updates will be followed by further enhancements set to be unveiled throughout 2026, supporting public broadcasters across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment