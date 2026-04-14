MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Canadian Copper Inc. Announces Up to $96M in Project Development Capital, Deepens Strategic Partnership with Ocean Partners, and Welcomes OR Royalties Inc. as New Partner

April 14, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: Canadian Copper Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or the "Company") announces that it has secured up to $96,000,000 ("Project Financing") in committed capital from OR Royalties Inc. ("OR Royalties"), a global top-5 precious metal streaming company, and Ocean Partners UK Limited ("Ocean Partners") to advance development of its 100%-owned Murray Brook Project and Caribou Process Plant ("Combined Strategy" or "Bathurst Complex"). The Project Financing represents a significant de-risking milestone as the Company aims to become a near-term critical mineral producer in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada. A total of $12,330,000 is to be received upon closing this month. Amounts presented are in Canadian dollars assumes CAD Exchange Rate (USD:CAD) of 1.37.

Project Financing Highlights

OR Royalties will provide project funding of $38,350,000 in exchange for a 20% life-of-mine payable silver and gold stream from the Bathurst Complex.

Ocean Partners, a current 17% shareholder in Canadian Copper, will provide up to $48,000,000 in project debt in exchange for 100% of the Bathurst Complex off-take rights.

In addition, OR Royalties (concurrently) and Ocean Partners (a future date, if needed) have committed to common share equity subscriptions into Canadian Copper for an amount up to of $10,500,000.

Simon Quick, CEO of Canadian Copper stated, "Junior near-term producers have three primary goals: 1) secure project financing, 2) secure all necessary permits for construction, and 3) execute the project to plan. Today's Project Financing funds the PEA capital expenditure requirements but also allows our growing development team to focus on securing remaining permit approvals and to deliver one of Canada's few near-term critical mineral operations. I also strongly believe this flexible financing structure protects our current long-term shareholders from excessive common share equity dilution and maintains our strong shareholder registry for future development."

The Project Financing is designed to achieve two primary objectives:

Provide the Company with sufficient working capital to complete required Bathurst Complex work streams including awarding all material project tenders for this April, staffing the execution team, project engineering, permitting, and where possible, compressing the development schedule to first production. This financial capacity would also enable the Company to acquire nearby deposits to further increase the Bathurst Complex mine life, if they become available. Create financial capacity for the Company's near-term development capital requirements, while maintaining optionality with other capital providers, mainly Canada's critical minerals framework announced in the 2025 Federal Budget. This is illustrated by 55% of the total project financing being optional at the Company's discretion.

Company Balance Sheet & Project Financing Summary

As of January 31st, 2026, the Company had available cash of $15.4 million. In addition, the Company completed a flow-through private placement of $2.36 million on March 6th, 2026. Lastly, the Company's balance sheet includes 38.8 million "in-the-money" warrants priced at $0.25 that, if fully exercised, would result in proceeds to Canadian Copper of $9.7 million. These warrants are subject to a forced acceleration clause at the Company's election and expire in November 2026.

The Company expects the following material cash outflows as part of the Caribou transaction closing this quarter:

$6,000,000 to close the acquisition of the Caribou Process Plant; $4,262,350 to fund the closure surety bond, which will yield +3% per annum. The Company is currently working on alternatives to reduce this cash collateral component.

OR Royalties - 20% Precious Metals Stream and Equity Subscription at 20% Premium to Closing Price

Pursuant to the terms of the precious metals stream agreement comprising silver and gold deliveries, OR Royalties will provide $38,350,000 in exchange for the Company delivering 20% life-of-mine payable silver and gold from the Bathurst Complex. OR Royalties will purchase 20% of payable silver and gold produced by the Company at a purchase price equal to 20% of the spot price for silver and gold, respectively, the ("OR Stream").

The OR Stream will consist of:

A $6,850,000 upfront deposit payable upon closing subject to customary conditions precedent (the "Upfront Deposit"). It is expected that closing will occur in April 2026. $31,500,000, the balance of the upfront deposit under the OR Stream, payable in quarterly installments throughout the construction period of the Bathurst Complex ("Construction Funding").

In addition, OR Royalties will enter into a $5,480,000 equity subscription for Canadian Copper common shares immediately upon the closing of the OR Stream, consisting of 7,306,666 common shares at a price of $0.75 per share, a 20% premium to our previous closing price (the "OR Equity Financing", and together with the Upfront Deposit and the Construction Funding, the "OR Financing Package"). The OR Equity Financing will close on or about 5 business days from today.

Construction Funding installments will be contingent upon typical industry-standard conditions, including completing customary milestones such as obtaining all remaining required permits for the Bathurst Complex development, Company Board approval for construction, material agreements for execution, full funding to completion available at the time of each installment, a comprehensive financial model to support a minimum debt service coverage ratio, as well as other factors.

Ocean Partners - Concentrate Pre-payment Facility

Pursuant to the terms of the concentrate pre-payment facility, Ocean Partners, a current 17% shareholder in Canadian Copper, will provide up to $48,000,000 in project debt in exchange for 100% of the Bathurst Complex off-take rights. Ocean Partners has further committed to two possible additional capital injections: 1) exercising 12,725,000 warrants currently held with an exercise price of $0.25, and 2) at Canadian Copper's election, subscribing to an additional $5,000,000 in equity (terms to be mutually agreed upon) if required by the Company at a future date.

The Ocean Partners Facility's key features include:

36-month term including an initial 12-month grace period; Interest Rate: SOFR + 7.75% per annum; Fee: 2% payable in cash or shares as drawn; and Early repayment fee of 2%.

Canadian Copper has provided OR Royalties and Ocean Partners with corporate guarantees and security collectively ranked pari passu over the Company's assets related to the Bathurst Complex.

Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders

Ocean Partners currently holds 32,672,223 shares, approximately 17% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. Ocean Partners is considered a "related party" of the Company under MI 61-101. The Ocean Partners Facility is a related party transaction as the Company is entering into a credit facility with Ocean Partners. The Company will not issue shares to Ocean Partners as part of this transaction.

The Company is exempt from the requirements of MI 61-101 to obtain a formal valuation as the Ocean Partners Facility does not fall under the requirements of section 5.4 of MI 61-101. Furthermore, the Company is exempt from the requirements to obtain minority shareholder approval in connection with the Ocean Partners Facility in reliance of section 5.6(1)(f) of MI 61-101. Specifically, the Ocean Partners Facility is a credit facility based on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to the Company than if the credit facility were obtained from a person dealing at arm's length with the Company, and each advance under the credit facility, as the case may be, is not a) convertible, directly or indirectly, into equity or voting securities of the Company or a subsidiary entity of the Company, or otherwise participating in nature, or b) repayable as to principal or interest, directly or indirectly, in equity or voting securities of the Company or a subsidiary entity of the Company.

Advisors

Ventum Financial Corp. ("Ventum") acted as financial advisor to Canadian Copper in connection with the OR Financing Package. The Company will pay $328,800 to Ventum representing 6% commission as a finder's fee in connection with the OR Equity Financing.

About Canadian Copper Inc.

Canadian Copper is a Canadian-based mineral development company with a 100% owned copper, zinc and silver portfolio of mineral resources as well as other base metal exploration assets. The Company is focused on the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) of New Brunswick, Canada. There are currently 190,739,705 shares issued and outstanding in the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Simon Quick, Director and CEO

email ... / ...

phone (905)-220-6661

web

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the proposed OR Stream, Equity Financing, Ocean Partners Facility, proposed use of proceeds, market and regulatory approval, anticipated closing date for the OR Equity Financing, future exploration programs, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on the Company's properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the CSE), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis for the year ended October 31, 2025 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ website at . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.







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Source: Canadian Copper Inc.