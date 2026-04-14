Cleanfarms Recognized As A Best Workplace In Canada For 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ETOBICOKE, Ontario, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanfarms is proud to announce it has been identified among the top organizations on the Best WorkplacesTM in Canada list for 2026. Ranked 69out of the top 100 in the group of companies with under 100 staff, this recognition highlights the organization's strong commitment to its staff and reflects the positive workplace culture that supports its mission to provide sustainable solutions to farmers across the country.

The ranking is based entirely on employee feedback gathered through the Great Place to Work® Trust IndexTM survey, which evaluates key factors such as trust in leadership, respect, camaraderie, and pride in one's work. The results represent the experiences of more than 600,000 employees across Canada, highlighting organizations that consistently deliver inclusive, high-quality workplace environments.

For Cleanfarms, this recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of its team members working across Canada in just our third year of participating in the survey. Across the country, Cleanfarms employees play a vital role in delivering stewardship programs that recover and recycle agricultural plastics and packaging and we consistently use the feedback from survey findings to take the pulse of our workplace.

“Our people are at the core of everything we do,” said Shane Hedderson, Interim Executive Director.“This award belongs to Cleanfarms team members, whose passion and commitment drive our success every day. We're very proud to foster a workplace where employees feel respected, supported, and connected to building a healthier environment and a more sustainable future for Canadian agriculture.”

By fostering a collaborative, inclusive culture that values individual contributions, Cleanfarms supports employee well-being while building a resilient workforce aligned with its environmental and sustainability goals.

The Best WorkplacesTM in Canada list is compiled by Great Place to Work®, a global authority on workplace culture. Organizations are selected based solely on employee input, making this recognition a true reflection of the employee experience.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural producer responsibility organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. Its team members are located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes.

Contact

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications, Cleanfarms

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